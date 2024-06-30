3M Warns Producers: Inconvenience Hinders Sustainable Buys

Companies are being urged by 3M to remove the obstacles and inconvenience that are the tipping point stopping consumers from choosing sustainable products.

The US-based materials science and manufacturing giant says the majority of people are happy to change their daily lives to be greener, but cost and other barriers are putting them off.

The 3M State of Science Insights Survey reveals 89% of UK consumers prioritise addressing climate change on a personal level.

But Tina Monk, EMEA Sustainability Manager at 3M, said: “Although UK consumers are enthusiastic about the concept of going green, cost and inconvenience remain significant obstacles.

“Despite an overwhelming majority expressing that addressing climate change is of great personal importance, these financial barriers are hindering initiatives like the push for electric vehicle ownership.

“It's evident that while the passion exists to truly push through change, we must eliminate these barriers by providing accessible, affordable climate solutions and alleviate the 'inconvenience point' for consumers."