ABB: Inspiring a digital generation of engineers

The world is shifting towards a cleaner, more sustainable power distribution network, however, unless more is done to address the global shortage of properly qualified and skilled engineers, our journey to net zero is sure to hit an impasse.

To ensure there is a next generation of engineers ready to meet the challenge ahead and embrace the technological advances being made to integrate more renewable energy into the network, a collaboration between those skilling the engineers of tomorrow and the companies who need them will be essential to successfully bridge the divide.

Why is there a shortage of engineers?

Everyone is looking for talented engineers to help them create the networks of the future – so where are they?

With the exception of just a handful of countries that are still managing to train enough of the skilled people they need – such as China and India – almost every country around the world is struggling to find enough STEM profiles to fill the current pipeline of roles required to enable their energy transition. The reasons behind the shortages vary between countries and particularly between developed and developing economies.

In Europe, for example, engineering workers are among the four most in-demand occupation groups. Little wonder when in Italy alone electrical engineering graduates can have up to 22 job offers when they leave education, according to the Politecnico di Milano, the largest technical university in Italy.

In developing countries, the skills shortage is more complex. These countries are building and expanding their power networks in a new way, considering the role of renewable energy integration and digitalisation from the start. These new technologies are being rolled out at pace in Europe, US and China, but many regions in the developing world don’t have the structural advantages conducive to training the engineers of the future.

The global shortage is being compounded by the number of experienced engineers leaving the industry. During the 1960s and 1970s, engineering was a vocation of choice; a job for life. But these ‘boomer’ workers are now reaching retirement age, leaving a big gap that needs to be filled.

From that perspective, you could say that our industry has a PR problem. The transformation of the electrical distribution network is a dynamic field to work in but the younger generation doesn’t find the energy industry very exciting – or they don’t know enough about it to make an informed choice.

Externally, utilities are often seen as traditional (even boring!) but they are at the forefront of the energy transition and saving the planet, and this is something Gen Z does care about. As part of our industry, they can be the real actors in reversing the effects of climate change. How do we channel their enthusiasm for sustainability into working in our industry?

The digitalisation of an engineering role

In the struggle to recruit and retain engineers, there is an added dimension to the skills shortage in that the engineers working on future grids need different skill sets from the traditional power engineers who came before them. New technology developments are coming quickly, and we need education providers to be able to evolve and keep pace.

Given the increased digitalisation required to operate a modern grid with distributed energy resources, engineers need to have a much deeper understanding of information technology for a start. Essentially, they need to be able to understand both the electrical engineering and the information technology sides of the job.

We have traditionally trained electrical engineers who understand the hardware, and IT engineers who understand the software. We need people with both skill sets and there is a distinct grey zone where knowledge is lacking.

Nurturing collaborative learning for future engineers

Overcoming these hurdles requires a collaborative approach between industry and higher education providers to offer an enriched learning experience for students which adequately prepares them for their future roles. For example, businesses can propose real-world challenges and problems for students to solve.

In our experience, what comes from this is a fresh perspective on age-old problems, creativity, asking questions, and challenging the status quo – and it can produce some remarkable breakthrough concepts.

At ABB, we engage with students and education providers on many different levels from arranging company visits and running early talent programmes such as the ABB Discovery programme, to supporting scholarships and having our experts teaching on university courses. We offer internships and thesis possibilities too.

Of course, our work is far from done – the ongoing shortage of engineers is proof of that! We, and other organisations in our industry, need to work closely with colleges to impart our specialist knowledge to future engineers and to open up even more entry-level opportunities. We need to encourage more students to visit our factories and R&D centres to see the applications of electrical engineering. That’s where the inspiration begins.

