Net Zero

Achieving a sustainable, net zero supply chain with Ivalua

By Charlie Steer-Stephenson
August 12, 2022
Join our webinar with Ivalua on 20th September to learn more about how you can achieve a sustainable, Net Zero supply chain

Helping to bridge the gap between supplier carbon reporting and environment saving action, procurement professionals have a key role to play in the fight against climate change. 

“We are on a fast track to climate disaster. Major cities under water. Unprecedented heatwaves. Terrifying storms. Widespread water shortages. The extinction of a million species of plants and animals. This is not fiction or exaggeration. It is what science tells us will result from our current energy policies” said António Guterres, UN Secretary-General.

Procurement is on the frontline.

To really make a difference, the procurement professional first needs to know the reference frameworks and measurement methodologies. Then, as decarbonisation is data-driven, they need to make sure they have the right tools to collect, analyse and monitor the data. Finally, they should use insights from the data to re-think their supplier ecosystems’ management.

Ivalua provides companies with a single platform to manage all supplier relationships and spending.

The first part of the webinar will be led by Dr. Natacha Tréhan, Professor in Purchasing Management at Grenoble Alpes University in France. 

Tréhan will be answering the following questions:

·   What does Net Zero mean? What are the reference frameworks?

·   How is the carbon footprint of the supply chain measured?

·   What are the best practices among companies?

·   What does Procurement have to do with this?

·   When and why does supplier management need a re-think?

Dr. Natacha Tréhan will be followed by Arnaud Malardé, Procurement & Sustainability expert at Ivalua, who will present buyers with the best available solutions to help them on the road to carbon neutrality.

Register here today.

Charlie Steer-Stephenson

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)