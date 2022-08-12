Achieving a sustainable, net zero supply chain with Ivalua

Helping to bridge the gap between supplier carbon reporting and environment saving action, procurement professionals have a key role to play in the fight against climate change.

“We are on a fast track to climate disaster. Major cities under water. Unprecedented heatwaves. Terrifying storms. Widespread water shortages. The extinction of a million species of plants and animals. This is not fiction or exaggeration. It is what science tells us will result from our current energy policies” said António Guterres, UN Secretary-General.

Procurement is on the frontline.

To really make a difference, the procurement professional first needs to know the reference frameworks and measurement methodologies. Then, as decarbonisation is data-driven, they need to make sure they have the right tools to collect, analyse and monitor the data. Finally, they should use insights from the data to re-think their supplier ecosystems’ management.

The first part of the webinar will be led by Dr. Natacha Tréhan , Professor in Purchasing Management at Grenoble Alpes University in France.

Tréhan will be answering the following questions:

· What does Net Zero mean? What are the reference frameworks?

· How is the carbon footprint of the supply chain measured?

· What are the best practices among companies?

· What does Procurement have to do with this?

· When and why does supplier management need a re-think?

Dr. Natacha Tréhan will be followed by Arnaud Malardé , Procurement & Sustainability expert at Ivalua, who will present buyers with the best available solutions to help them on the road to carbon neutrality.

