Ajit Kolhe from AWS on sustainability & automotive solutions

AWS (Amazon Web Services) is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering more than 200 fully-featured services from data centres. Ajit Kolhe is the World Wide Partner Lead for Automotive.

“I'm responsible for building and scaling market differentiating solutions to solve customers' unique business challenges,” Kolhe explains. “Our automotive customers consist of four sub-industries within AWS: original equipment manufacturers like the BMWs and Toyotas of the world; tier one suppliers like Continental and Magna; AutoTech Startups like Uber, Aurora, OLA; and auto dealers, including Cox Automotive and Penske Automotive, are just some sample customers.”

Automotive industry solutions

AWS’ partnership with TCS dates back to 2009. “It's been a great journey – TCS is a strategic global system integrator and premier consulting partner in AWS’ partner network.”

Together, AWS and TCS have been focused on migrating critical workloads and transforming IT, with the two having had over 700 customer engagements.

“AWS has evolved the cloud adoption framework, placing emphasis on business outcomes which aligns with TCS’ strategy,” says Kolhe.

Over the last two years, the team has built several solutions applicable in the automotive industry, including TCS Autoscape™ (connected vehicle solutions), which covers autonomous vehicles, ADAS scenarios, software defined vehicles and TCS Clever Energy for sustainability. AWS contributes to innovation with TCS and has a roadmap of seven TCS solutions that will help to solve customers' business imperatives.

According to Kolhe, the success of such a partnership can be characterised as an alignment around customer obsession, thinking big and mutual trust.

“We have both earned trust in our relationships and have alignment across both organisations which spans across customer engagements,” says Kolhe.