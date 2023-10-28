Apex Group shares how to avoid climate quitting

Lakshmi Woodings, Head of CSR at global financial services provider Apex Group is responsible for developing and executing on comprehensive campaigns to promote and drive forward CSR initiatives.

She is also Chairperson of the Apex Group Sustainability Committee, a member of the Equity, Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Council and is Program Manager for the Apex Foundation.

What is climate quitting?

Climate quitting is a growing phenomenon whereby employees factor the ESG credentials of a business into their career decisions. They may leave a company which they do not feel shares their values or decline to join a business which is not aligned to ESG principles.

What trends are we seeing around climate quitting?

Millennials and Gen-Z now make up a growing proportion of the workforce and they are more climate and socially conscious than the generations before them. They have grown up with the climate crisis, COVID-19, #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements, and are not willing to work for companies who aren’t safeguarding a sustainable and equitable future for all. They are the ones who will face the consequences in the future if businesses - not just politicians and scientists - don’t make positive changes.

What does climate quitting mean for businesses — and what can be done to avoid it?

Climate quitting is not a threat to business, but an opportunity for companies that are leading the way with respect to strong ESG credentials to attract the best talent in the market. For some time, ESG has been considered “good business practice” and it is now becoming essential and a competitive advantage for attracting and retaining employees in a competitive job market. We’re proud of our diverse employees at Apex Group and we welcome people who share our ESG focus and embrace our values of disrupting the status quo to drive positive change. It is becoming more and more apparent that employees are looking to work for businesses with purpose, backed up with action – we’ve supported the launch of the Apex Foundation and raised £650k for important causes at our Purpose Beyond Service Charity Gala and have partnered with the Eden Reforestation Projects to plant trees for every new client contract signed and for significant employee work anniversaries, to combat deforestation in Madagascar. We’ve planted a third of a million trees so far!

Further, Apex Group is committed not just to leading the industry by offsetting our lifetime of carbon emissions as we did last year, but also to assessing our progress through annual carbon footprint assessments, ESG Health checks and a full ESG Assessment. We are also releasing our first sustainability report, something we aren’t obliged to do as a private company, to provide honest and transparent insights for our clients as well as our current and prospective employees.

It is clear that ESG isn’t going away any time soon, and it is not just regulators who are demanding greater transparency, it is now becoming crucial for employee audiences too.

*************************************************

For more insights into Sustainability - check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter

Other magazines that may be of interest - EV Magazine | Energy Digital

*********************************************

Net Zero LIVE will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Net Zero LIVE London will feature four LIVE themes, incorporating Sustainability LIVE, EV LIVE, Scope 3 LIVE, and Energy LIVE to deliver a holistic conference and exhibition experience with opportunities to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future. Following Net Zero LIVE, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai and Singapore.

Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 11th September 2024.

*********************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover 'Executive Communities' for CEO's, CFO's, CMO's, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai & New York offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.