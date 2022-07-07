Carbios, On, Patagonia, PUMA and Salomon in circularity pact

Fibre-to-fibre recycling and circularity models

The challenge the four brands share is that their ambitious sustainable development goals can only partially be met by conventional recycling technologies which mostly target bottle-to-fibre recycling. Future regulations will require more circularity in packaging and textile. Yet the market consensus is that there will soon be a shortage of PET bottles, as they will be used for circular production methods in the Food & Beverage Industry.

Speeding up the introduction of Carbios’ biorecycling technology is, therefore, an important part of the deal. The biorecycling process uses an enzyme capable of selectively extracting the polyester, recovering it to recreate a virgin fibre. This technology makes it possible to recover the PET polyester present in all textile waste that cannot be recycled using traditional technologies.

Carbios and the four companies will also research how products can be recycled, develop solutions to take-back worn polyester items, including sorting and dismantling technologies, and gather data on fibre-to-fibre recycling as well as circularity models.

Adrianne Gilbride , Senior Sustainability Manager at On , says: “On is committed to becoming fully circular before the end of the decade. Our partnership with Carbios and the other consortium members is an important step towards enabling the industry to game-changing circular technologies at scale. Fiber-to-fiber recycling is a key building block in closing the loop within the textile and footwear industry".