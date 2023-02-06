Cognizant’s diligently curated GfK modernisation partnership

Most businesses are setting internal net-zero emission deadlines to appease stakeholders and future-proof their business. At IT consulting company Cognizant, it is time to take responsibility.

The company, which works alongside businesses to provide advisory and practical IT aid, is not only partnered with some key global businesses to offer assistance in digital transformation and other IT services to achieve net zero but is also looking to mitigate its own operations and achieve the standard by 2030.

Net-zero initiatives at Cognizant include investing in renewable energy and increasing energy efficiency. Cognizant is ready to meet this target, with Anuj Seth certain they’re on course.

Seth has over 20 years of experience in Europe’s IT outsourcing industry, joining Cognizant in 2014. He’s currently Chief Delivery Officer (CDO) for the Central European region – the second biggest outside the US.

“I have held multiple leadership roles. In my current role, I am responsible for client delivery in Central Europe,” says Seth. “Cognizant engineers modern businesses and helps clients modernise their technology. We help our clients do what others can’t: operate with human insight, but at superhuman speed. So they get ahead, and stay ahead.”

Many businesses Cognizant works with are navigating their own net-zero ambitions, so the company is developing sustainable solutions for those global clients seeking to minimise their own carbon footprints – which is where Seth is keen to lead the change.

Partnership with GfK

Cognizant has had a partnership with GfK since 2018. The two are working together in the development and support of core business applications like SAP and Salesforce, as well as applications supporting other business processes.

“We provide a global and scalable delivery model that isn’t just cost efficient, but that also helps GfK reduce time to market,” says Seth.

“We are part of their core IT team, supporting various transformation and modernisation programmes,” said Seth. “We are supporting GfK with specialised knowledge on application rationalisation and assessment; cloud transformation; leveraging domain knowledge in Information Media; and working to drive the realisation of the goals (of Gateway initiative).”