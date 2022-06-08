Data Center Monitoring redefined by Elco and Telehouse

Telehouse France and the German based Elco Solutions have joined forces to design and develop a new data centre hub in Paris, France. Both companies say this will be a ‘game changer’ in terms of global connectivity.

The ‘Leon Frot’ Data Centre in the capital is the latest collaboration between Telehouse France and Elco. Elco Solutions is an innovator in the Data Centre Vendor and Integration space.

Elco is also in the process of upgrading the existing Telehouse France infrastructure at its hubs.

This partnership will allow Elco Solutions to provide its specially adapted power and environmental monitoring solution for Telehouse France.

“Our focus alongside Telehouse France is all about data centre co-location and data centre management,’ says Wajdi Darmoul, Founder and Managing Director of Elco Solutions.

“We have been designing and developing a system together based on Tele House France’s customer specific requirements and needs.

“This collaboration helped us tremendously to improve the way we work together, the way we develop high quality software – especially customer specific software for monitoring all aspects of a data centre.

“We developed a system that will help the data centre managers to monitor their infrastructure in real time. With this software we can instantly aggregate data across several dimensions in the data centre. This provides real time insights into power monitoring systems, power efficiency, temperature, and humidity and so on.

“This allows us to quickly access the status of the data centre. This is vital as it allows all the stakeholders to see that the data centre is moving towards its optimum operational efficiency.

“In other words, our system aims to first to ensure a high availability of the infrastructure – making sure it’s working as well as possible - but also provides insight on how to improve our efficiency at the data centres in the future. We monitor, we analyse, we learn, and we improve.”

This ‘game changing’ expansion is reinforced not only by the expansion by Telehouse France and Elco in Paris but by the latest announcement by Telehouse France to launch a major hub in Marseille, due to be on stream later this year.

It’s all about managing exponential growth in the use of energy in these centres. ElcoEMS is an innovative solution that enables our data centre managers to monitor the health and energy of each branch circuit and gain real-time insights about our data centre environment conditions.

Darmoul says as data centres spread across the globe and begin to funnel and process more and more digital traffic their energy consumption and output becomes increasingly important.

“Power consumption in data centres is increasing tremendously, the need for more computing power, the need for more connectivity, the need for more servers and a demand for greater power density is increasing,” he says.

“This is especially true in the Telehouse France data centres in Marseille and the work we are doing in Paris. Elco Solutions introduces an effective power and environmental monitoring protection for this breed of dynamic data centre environment.”

According to Sami Slim, Director at Telehouse France the two companies have been working closely together since 2020 and the arrangement is at the ‘sharp end’ of Telehouse France’s declared intention to work with smaller, nimbler technology partners in its expansion programme.

“Elco fits the requirement perfectly,” says Slim.

“With its focus on high-quality measurement equipment, compact branch circuits monitoring systems and intuitive customer specific user interface, Elco Solutions is a reliable partner to meet the challenges in a rapidly changing and dynamic data centre market,” says Darmoul.

Elco Solutions is the company of choice for Power and Environmental monitoring. We look forward to continuing our close and trustful cooperation with Elco Solutions in the future.”





