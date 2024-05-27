Designit Q&A: How Can Sustainability Be Sustainable?

What are the key things that need to change to drive positive, impactful change?

The key thing, at the risk of stating the obvious, is promoting action.

As part of our work at Designit, we’ve surveyed hundreds of global companies – and what we’ve learned is that the strategic actions that make all the difference in creating a sustainable future really boil down to five things. The first two have to do with how goals are set. Any goal or commitment that isn’t fully integrated into management principles and intertwined with core business thinking is essentially useless - it becomes incredibly hard to measure how exactly a company is performing against said goals.

Companies have made substantial progress in transforming their operations - but these advancements are lacking when it comes to product development and service offering. To change this requires a total shift in mindset: meeting sustainability goals is not a ‘nice to have’, it’s essential. These goals should be a central factor that informs a company’s proposition and drives the innovation process, rather than being treated as a politically correct afterthought.

Thirdly, there is an obsession with sustainability data. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it distracts from the important part which is activating that data, working out how to use it and how it can guide decision making.

Fourth, a factor that you might not expect: in my experience, the strongest predictor of a company’s sustainability prowess is the intensity of collaboration across the board. Problems can be clearly understood and much more easily resolved when different departments work closely together internally - but this thinking should apply to different industries too. It would be great to see more collaborative work across whole sectors and value chains. This is ultimately how we make sure that every stakeholder’s needs are taken into account.

Finally, a company’s staff remains the greatest untapped resource in sustainability. Those in leadership roles need to take the time to listen to their people - they both want to contribute and often have great ideas. Making sure the employee experience and the company culture are designed such that people feel they can take action is an absolute must.

What is Do No Harm?

Do No Harm is Designit's responsible design framework, developed by our very own Dr. Pardis Shafafi and Giulia Bazoli. It is to design what the Hippocratic Oath is to medicine. The framework consists of a set of principles that mitigate the potentially harmful impact of poor design work on third parties.

The framework helps avoid tunnel vision when working on a design project: it can be very easy to become completely focused on providing a solution that is functional against a particular brief. Do No Harm helps keep context, macro-economic and societal factors front of mind as well, ensuring that what we do doesn’t negatively affect social fabric, the economy and the environment.

Because each principle is tied to a specific action, the DNH framework is applicable in a very real, tangible way across all our client engagements. We believe that if design is going to evolve as a discipline, it has to become a safer and more conscientious version of itself. We need to develop approaches from within to effectively forecast, prevent, and respond to harm.

What advice would you give to other executives looking to boost sustainability in the experiences their organisations offer?

Challenging established approaches to customer experience would be a great start. I’d encourage looking into emerging concepts and exploring how they can be made use of, things like sufficiency or choice editing. More often than not, there doesn’t need to be a complete overhaul in a company’s approach to sustainability - marrying new ways of thinking together with established ideas like circularity can provide a breath of fresh air to the way products and services are created and delivered. Amending various processes in this way positions a company strongly not only when it comes to improving sustainability performance, but in re-imagining the experiences they are bringing to market.

