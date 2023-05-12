Four megatrends likely to impact the future of work

In helping organisations across the MENA region plan and achieve their objectives, subject matter experts at Epson are delivering insight into the megatrends that will influence the world of work until 2030.

They have identified four key areas that are driving business growth in the region’s public and private sectors – automation, collaboration, sustainability, and continued learning.

“Businesses across the Middle East must formulate measurable plans to capitalise on these megatrends and be ready for the workplace of 2030,” says Neil Colquhoun, Vice President – CISMETA, Epson.

“By building tech-driven and human-centered cultures, headed by purposeful and visionary people who can drive sustainable business operations, the region will develop more diverse economies that incorporate the talents of nationals within each market.”

Here, Neil elaborates on the four megatrends likely to impact the world of work:

Automation

In the automation space, Epson anticipates scenarios from physical automation using SCARA robots that manufacture and assemble, to virtual automation using software robots to manage repetitive office tasks.

For industrial organisations, this trend will be seen in techniques such as distributed production, and in office environments, it will see swathes of admin staff redeployed.

Robotic process automation and artificial intelligence (AI) will be managing tasks including invoices, training and on-boarding staff.

Collaboration

Following increased automation, Epson sees ideas as the future’s most important assets, with real-life innovation being achieved through collaboration and sharing.

Hybrid meetings will continue to play a crucial role in creating a space for collaboration, and Continued innovation in versatile display tools, such as projectors will help to bridge the gap between people working remotely and those in the office.

Scaling the experience, by showing life-size projections of remote participants ensures equal stature and greater presence – all of these opportunities encourage collaboration.

Sustainability

Recognising that the world’s resources are finite, and the human brain and body have limitations, Epson places sustainability at the heart of successful work until 2030.

Beyond just reducing energy water consumption, trends include investing in communities, start-ups and partners that will lead to greater success, and committing to supporting a sustainable society through open partnerships and co-operations, working with charitable organisations and reducing underground resource dependency, are all ways that Epson sees the MENA region increasing its sustainability in the coming decade.

Continued learning

With the need for job creation across the GCC and Levant, Epson forecasts that skill development and a serious commitment to continued learning will be vital to meeting the workforce demands of the future.

The region’s emerging workforce will be one that is data literate, comfortable working with AI and robots, and has the initiative to look at what the future demands in terms of skills so that they can keep pace with evolving technology.

“Epson’s forecasting of what work will look like in 2030 contains some important certainties,” says Neil. “Automation will continue to become commonplace; organisations without a purpose and a sustainability strategy will face increased scrutiny, and finding and keeping the right people for the job will get harder.

“Heightened connectivity, unprecedented automation, shifting regional demographics, and an increasing focus on people, purpose and values create an unprecedented opportunity for both governments and the private sector to anticipate and prepare for the world of work in 2030 and beyond.”