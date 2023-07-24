Exclusive Video: Adam Muellerweiss, CSO at Clarios
Sustainability Magazine, Feedspot’s number-one ESG magazine, hosts a number of in-person and virtual events throughout the year, welcoming the world’s most influential sustainability leaders to the stage to discuss some of today’s most pressing topics.
On 19th April 2023, the first-ever Sustainability LIVE New York was held, where thousands of delegates tuned in virtually from across the globe.
Adam Muellerweiss, Chief Sustainability Officer at Clarios took centre stage at Sustainability LIVE New York 2023 to discuss some of the most pressing topics in the automotive industry.
Circular Economy in the Automotive Industry
The automotive industry has a tremendous impact on our society and the planet, and it's no secret that it's one of the largest contributors to global carbon emissions.
As we aim towards a more sustainable future, it's clear that automakers and suppliers must be aligned on a sustainability vision to achieve a circular economy impact.
During his talk, Muellerweiss discusses how we live within the constraints and resources we currently have. “One of these key opportunities is related to mobility, and particularly the automotive circular economy,” he says. “I'm happy to say it's a path that we're already on. I will also discuss the challenges, as well as the opportunities, for the circular economy for electric vehicles.
“There are about 1.4 billion vehicles on the road. That's a significant and staggering number that is expected to double by 2050, even with ridesharing and different types of electromobility and those trends. There is a desire and a need for more vehicles. But even today, 78% of all transport emissions come from these vehicles. So this is a critical component of the greenhouse gas footprint of our society and one that requires the utmost attention.”
Although there's a lot of work to be done, Muellerweiss expresses that there is a silver lining. Many companies in the automotive industry are adopting sustainable practices that contribute to a circular economy. Governments recognise the significance of a sustainable automotive future and fund research and development, infrastructure, and incentives for sustainable transportation solutions.
Together, we can create a world where cars aren't just modes of transportation but also tools for positive change.
