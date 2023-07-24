Exclusive Video: Adam Muellerweiss, CSO at Clarios

Sustainability Magazine, Feedspot’s number-one ESG magazine, hosts a number of in-person and virtual events throughout the year, welcoming the world’s most influential sustainability leaders to the stage to discuss some of today’s most pressing topics.

On 19th April 2023, the first-ever Sustainability LIVE New York was held, where thousands of delegates tuned in virtually from across the globe.

Adam Muellerweiss, Chief Sustainability Officer at Clarios took centre stage at Sustainability LIVE New York 2023 to discuss some of the most pressing topics in the automotive industry.

Circular Economy in the Automotive Industry

The automotive industry has a tremendous impact on our society and the planet, and it's no secret that it's one of the largest contributors to global carbon emissions.

As we aim towards a more sustainable future, it's clear that automakers and suppliers must be aligned on a sustainability vision to achieve a circular economy impact.

During his talk, Muellerweiss discusses how we live within the constraints and resources we currently have. “One of these key opportunities is related to mobility, and particularly the automotive circular economy,” he says. “I'm happy to say it's a path that we're already on. I will also discuss the challenges, as well as the opportunities, for the circular economy for electric vehicles.