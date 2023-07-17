Exclusive Video: James George and Sheri Hinish

James George, Founder of Provocative Human and Sheri Hinish, Principal, of Global Sustainability Innovation and Ecosystem Leader at EY discuss Net Zero & Planet with EY & Provocative Human at Sustainability Live Virtual - New York 2023.



Net Zero & Planet with EY & Provocative Human

Sustainability Magazine hosts a number of in-person and virtual events throughout the year.

On 19th April 2023, the first-ever Sustainability LIVE New York was held, where thousands of delegates tuned in virtually from across the globe.

Net zero planet and people

Sheri Hinish, Principal, of Global Sustainability Innovation + Ecosystem Leader at EY begins the conversation by outlining the topic discussion: “Net zero planet in people refers to the concept of achieving a net zero emissions world, while simultaneously – and not at the expense of – advancing social and economic development.”

Alongside James George, Founder of Provocative Human, Hinish explains that environmental sustainability cannot be accomplished at the expense of people and their wellbeing.

George continues to ask how commercial growth opportunities can be created, without compromising the exploitation of the materials.

The pair continue to discuss the impact global businesses have on people and communities across the globe. George says: “Over the last 300 years, we have done an exceptionally amazing job of being able to reach all corners of the globe to get to the cheapest possible products, the shortest possible time frames.”

He continues to add that as society has exchanged the concept of ‘good’ with speed, poorer communities are facing greater climate disruption, particularly as they’re the areas that don’t have the resilience to deal with the challenges.

“If you are a business thinking about future economic risk, why would you not consider why you would not put investment and opportunity and time into those communities to safeguard the bottoms of your supply chain? We saw this through COVID, when Apple was unable to move products out of China and through the ship that went sideways in the Suez Canal.

“Imagine that times ten. Imagine that in countries where there are crop failures because of vegetation, because of rising temperature, because of soil erosion and poor soil health, that starts to cascade incredibly quickly throughout the supply chain. Now, that won't show up today and it won't show up tomorrow, but three years, five years, we talk about a decade of action.”