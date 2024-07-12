Getac & Greemas Explore Rugged Technology for Sustainability
In 2024, businesses across various sectors are actively pursuing sustainability initiatives, driven by internal values, evolving consumer demands, and regulatory mandates such as the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the Global Plastics Treaty.
To mitigate the impacts of e-waste and reduce energy consumption, ‘Rugged Technology’—that which withstands challenging environmental conditions—plays a major role in delivering long-term solutions to the world’s most pressing problems.
During the webinar Rugged Technology for Sustainability is the Next Net Zero Frontier, Neil Perry, Group Content Director at Sustainability Magazine & Bizclik Media Group quickly outlines supply chain sustainability, regulatory compliance and reporting, circular economy adoption, climate change mitigation and resource depletion askey sustainability challenges facing businesses:
“Every conversation I have with sustainability leaders highlights the importance of ensuring that sustainability throughout the supply chain is prioritised – addressing issues like unethical behaviour practises, deforestation, environmental degradation, all of which come into supply chain sustainability.”
Throughout the webinar, Neil stressed the importance of not just being compliant, but in pushing the boundaries of sustainability and finding the ingenuity of technological solutions to sustainability challenges.
How can rugged technology be a powerful tool for a sustainable future?
“Rugged tech is built to last in tough conditions,” explains Chih-Wei Wang, Product Manager at Getac Technology Corporation.
“They need replacing much less often, which means less electronic waste ends up in landfill. It is also designed to be more energy efficient – saving money, and reducing your company’s carbon footprint.
“At Getac, we use recycled materials wherever possible and avoid harmful chemicals. We reduce packaging to minimise the environmental impact.
“Rugged tech clearly stands out as a smart investment for businesses that want to be sustainable and use powerful tech that lasts.”
Unveiling innovations in green materials
Peter Chu, General Manager at Greemas outlines how green materials can boost efficiency and reliability across electronic devices and service routes among others, as well as providing a healthier, safer option.
- Post-consumer recycled materials
- Materials that have been utilised by consumers, recycled and transformed into new materials
The World Economic Forum reports that if single-use plastic persisters, 20% of oil consumption will go to plastic production by 2050.
“PCR emits only about one fifth of the carbon compared to virgin PC production, resulting in an impressive 80% decrease in carbon emissions,” Peter explains.
“Additionally, incorporating post-consumer recycled materials promotes circular economy, reducing waste disposal, and aligns with ESG goals and regulatory standards.”
What is next for rugged tech?
“Looking ahead, the future of rugged technology isn’t just about strength. It’s about going green. Here at Getac we’re committed to exceeding environmental regulations by prioritising the use of recyclable materials throughout our devices lifecycles,” Chih-Wei concludes.
“Building rugged devices with recycled plastics, metals or other components sourced from post-industrial waste streams. This will reduce our reliance on virgin materials, minising our environmental footprint while promoting a circular economy where resources are reused and waste is reduced. With this motivation of greener, rugged tech, our research and development teams are constantly searching for new, sustainable materials.
“And that’s a future we can all be really excited about.”
Meet the presenters
Chih-Wei Wang, Product Manager at Getac Technology Corporation
Chih-Wei Wang, Product Manager at Getac excels in steering innovative products for rugged mobile devices. With a robust background encompassing over four years as an EMC Engineer, she possesses extensive expertise in wireless broadband products, IoT sensors, gateways, and rugged PCs.
Before joining Getac, Chih-Wei worked as a project leader and led diverse projects to showcase exceptional commitment to Electronic Product development.
Holding a Master's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Leeds, she brings a blend of academic prowess and practical experience to her role at the forefront of cutting-edge technology.
Peter Chu, General Manager at Greemas
Peter Chu serves as the General Manager at Greemas, overseeing the development and production of PCR-based resins for consumer electronics, servers, TV housings, and automotive applications.
With over two decades of experience, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to polymer materials research in academic and industrial environments.
Under his guidance, his team has successfully executed diverse projects, including the utilisation of high fibre content resins and continuous fibre reinforced thermoplastic composites for laptop housings, the establishment of waterborne painting lines, and the production of eco-friendly resins like biodegradable polymers and PCR-based materials.
Neil Perry, Group Content Director at Sustainability Magazine & Bizclik Media Group
Neil Perry is the Group Content Director at Sustainability Magazine and the BizClik Group with two decades of multimedia experience.
Neil covers a wide range of topics including sustainability, technology, and business insights with his expertise among the sectors. He has worked across regional and national brands for Global Radio, as a bulletin presenter, broadcast voice coach, mentor and news editor.
Neil moved into visual broadcasting in 2014 helping to establish one of the first local television channels as an assistant news editor, and executive producer of a topical discussion program.
Rugged Technology for Sustainability is the Next Net Zero Frontier, is available on demand.
