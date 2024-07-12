Getac & Greemas Explore Rugged Technology for Sustainability

During the webinar Rugged Technology for Sustainability is the Next Net Zero Frontier, Neil Perry, Group Content Director at Sustainability Magazine & Bizclik Media Group quickly outlines supply chain sustainability, regulatory compliance and reporting, circular economy adoption, climate change mitigation and resource depletion askey sustainability challenges facing businesses:

“Every conversation I have with sustainability leaders highlights the importance of ensuring that sustainability throughout the supply chain is prioritised – addressing issues like unethical behaviour practises, deforestation, environmental degradation, all of which come into supply chain sustainability.”

Throughout the webinar, Neil stressed the importance of not just being compliant, but in pushing the boundaries of sustainability and finding the ingenuity of technological solutions to sustainability challenges.

How can rugged technology be a powerful tool for a sustainable future?

“Rugged tech is built to last in tough conditions,” explains Chih-Wei Wang, Product Manager at Getac Technology Corporation.

“They need replacing much less often, which means less electronic waste ends up in landfill. It is also designed to be more energy efficient – saving money, and reducing your company’s carbon footprint.

“At Getac, we use recycled materials wherever possible and avoid harmful chemicals. We reduce packaging to minimise the environmental impact.

“Rugged tech clearly stands out as a smart investment for businesses that want to be sustainable and use powerful tech that lasts.”

Unveiling innovations in green materials

Peter Chu, General Manager at Greemas outlines how green materials can boost efficiency and reliability across electronic devices and service routes among others, as well as providing a healthier, safer option.