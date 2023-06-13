Governance: 5 risks and opportunities facing businesses

Human capital

“The Great Resignation” was coined in mid-2021 to describe the spike in employee turnover, catalysed by the normalisation of working from home (WFH).

In the report, Chris O’Neill, Board Member with Gap Inc., explains that businesses are seeing a new level of focus on talent and culture, because there is little choice if they want to stay competitive.

He explains: “One of the silver linings from [the pandemic] has been intentionality around talent – the realisation that people are burning out, and we need to think about culture in a different way as we evolve and adjust to the pandemic.”

The report echoes that the current war on talent is now slowing down. Although companies are struggling to adjust to higher levels of turnover and competition, they must design new hybrid working models, to redefine company culture and norms in ways that can positively impact talent acquisition and retention.

Technology and cyber risk

According to the survey, 30% of participants encountered a cyber breach in the past 18 months.

A significant 77% of these breaches were directly linked to the WFH environment. The shift to WFH occurred suddenly during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving insufficient time to establish adequate cybersecurity measures.

Consequently, organisations have been frantically attempting to address vulnerabilities over the past two years. Consequently, board members and management teams face challenges in keeping up with evolving cyber threats.

However, with the spotlight back on cyber risk, CIOs and CISOs can work to build a stronger foundation with the board and other management team members.