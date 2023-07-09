Legislation and funding in clean energy

An increased focus on accelerating our clean energy transition coupled with ambitious legislation, new or revised, increases the need for new technologies – of which chemical recycling is one – to be used to complement mechanical and other recycling mechanisms in order to achieve our green transition goals.

There is however a significant discrepancy between the ambition to achieve these objectives, and the investment in innovative solutions.

As the European Commission and the European Parliament come to the end of their term, we can expect EU policymakers to look beyond 2030 and set 2040 targets. As things stand, it will be very difficult for companies to meet 2030 and 2040 targets without real investment in technologies and infrastructure.

Investment must significantly increase — both from the public and private sectors — to reach the scale needed to meet our objectives.

While there have been some promising signs from the public sector, such as the European Commission’s ‘Innovation Fund’ which has provided grants to certain chemical recycling projects, neither the Inflation Reduction Act nor the Net Zero Industry Act have specifically earmarked any funding for chemical recycling solutions.

However, it could be argued that broader leadership is required from producers of plastics and their raw materials to create an environment where it is then possible for other investors to support.

How to resource recyclable plastics

In addition to this investment challenge, meaningful action should be taken to help address another substantial obstacle: the sourcing of plastics to recycle, mechanically or chemically.

The infrastructure for collecting, sorting, and processing plastic waste into feedstock is highly fragmented in both the US and Europe with most areas relying on entities at the municipal level to handle recycling.

Material recovery facilities, or MRFs, if they exist in an area at all, are generally not designed to handle the range of materials that chemical recycling facilities can process, leading to a shortage of appropriate feedstock.

Cyclyx: A solution to wider plastic recycling

The solution is to accept all plastic waste for recycling, not only highly commoditised PET and HDPE packaging, and to process it in blends that match the processing needs of all types of recyclers.

The technology exists to recycle polystyrene, acrylic and almost all other types of plastic.

However, these materials have not been collected on a large enough scale to make recycling them cost-effective. With Cyclyx, a joint venture between Agilyx and ExxonMobil, we are determined to change that.



Cyclyx recently announced that it is building its first Circularity Centre in the Houston area in the USA, which will help to address the critical missing link between the community recycling programmes and the chemical recyclers in the area that have the potential to take a much wider variety of plastic materials than traditional recycling programmes have in the past, although the facility will also supply those more traditional recyclers with feedstock appropriate for their programmes as well.

Facilities such as this, as well as the chemical recyclers that can recycle feedstock made from the more difficult-to-recycle plastics, will need to scale quickly in order to address the growing problem of plastic waste.

Increased government funding from these new pieces of legislation could help to make that happen.

What is the future of green energy?

The global ambition for the green energy transition is substantial, and so are the challenges to meet these objectives.

A truly circular economy for plastics can be achieved through increased public and private financial support, and by supporting the technologies that help address the critical question of collection, sorting and processing of waste.

If we secure the right policy and the right financial and technological conditions, we believe chemical recycling solutions can support a truly circular economy.