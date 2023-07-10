Organisations are combining technology modernisation and sustainability into their core business processes, to improve their overall performance. For example, by enhancing user support tools to assist business leaders in making decisions that optimise cost, working capital and sustainability.

Jonathan Wright, Global Managing Partner Finance & Supply Chain Transformation at IBM, has recently discussed the link between sustainability and AI, as well as how CEOs and business leaders view the two.

Generative AI has become a top priority for CEOs

In recent years, generative AI has captured the attention of business leaders and has become recognised as a transformative tool by leading CEOs. Yet this transition comes with a number of challenges, such as knowing how to responsibly move forward, while maintaining the trust of businesses, employees and shareholders.

In fact, 75% of surveyed CEOs believe that the race for competitive advantage will be determined by who possesses the most advanced generative AI capabilities, according to a new IMB study, titled: “CEO decision-making in the age of AI: Act with intention.”

Productivity or profitability has now been ranked as CEO’s most important business priority, demonstrating a significant jump from 2022, when they ranked in sixth position, according to the latest CEO study by the IBM Institute for Business Value.

The modernisation of technology is also noted as a key factor in achieving productivity goals, ranking it as CEO’s second highest priority.

What’s more, 69% of CEOs reported seeing numerous benefits to implementing generative AI across their organisation, whereas only 29% of their executive teams agreed that they have the right knowledge to deploy it.