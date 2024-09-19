IBM Survey: Sustainable IT Requires a Strategic Approach

In today’s digital business environment, having robust IT practices and infrastructure are no longer optional but essential.

IT is also vital to sustainability, allowing organisations to track, visualise and solve problems with their environmental impact.

Artificial intelligence (AI) holds huge potential with its ability to make optimisations for both energy and operational efficiency.

IBM describes data as the ‘lifeblood’ of sustainability efforts as AI has the ability to accelerate the conversion of data into insights.

A study from the IBM Institute for Business Value captured insights from 1,100 global executives on environmentally sustainable computing practices and infrastructure.

Speaking in March, Kareem Yusuf, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Product Management & Growth at IBM Software, says: “It is crystal clear that sustainability challenges are also business challenges."