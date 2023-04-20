Insufficient data limits ESG progress, IBM study finds

New global research from IBM Institute for Business Value has found that 41% of executives cite inadequate data as the main barrier holding back ESG progress.

The study, titled “The ESG Ultimatum: Profit or Perish,” found that although ESG matters are becoming increasingly important for businesses and consumers, insufficient data prohibits both groups from achieving their sustainable goals.

The report states: “The term “ESG” has been stretched within an inch of its life. It’s conflated with sustainability in some instances, and reporting metrics in others. In many contexts, it’s spat out like a dirty word.” It thus explores where businesses are going wrong, as well as how performance can be improved to unlock new value.

Key findings from IBM’s The ESG Ultimatum: Profit or Perish report

Although 95% of companies have ESG goals, only 10% have made significant progress toward meeting them.

Executives (41%) believe that this is not only down to inadequate ESG data, but regulatory hindrances (39%), inconsistent standards (37%), and insufficient expertise (36%), too.

When companies lack the capacity to acquire, analyse and comprehend ESG data, they encounter difficulties providing more transparency to their consumers and meeting their expectations.

Jonathan Wright, Global Managing Partner Sustainability Services and Global Business Transformation at IBM Consulting explains: “Consumer commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility has intensified with consumers voting with their wallets.

“As a majority of consumers choose to buy from and work for ESG leaders, businesses must prioritise transparency and break down barriers to ESG data.”