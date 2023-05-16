International Paper releases its 2022 Sustainability Report

International Paper has released its 2022 Sustainability Report, showcasing progress towards its Vision 2030 goals and emphasising the company’s dedication to creating a better future for people, the environment and the company itself.

The business contributes to daily necessities by producing planet-friendly packaging and renewable resource-based items like absorbent pulp. It has, therefore, become a leading recycler in North America, offering circular solutions to minimise waste and promote a more sustainable planet.

International Paper acknowledges the impact on natural and human capital, with the obligation to support the wellbeing of people and the environment.

“We recognise that our business model is entirely dependent on nature, and therefore biodiversity and climate are high on the agenda for International Paper and our broader industry,” says Sophie Beckham, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at International Paper.

“These two topics are inextricably linked, and our work on Healthy and Abundant Forests addresses the intersection in order to advance nature and climate-positive actions. We can’t do this work alone; International Paper is committed to engaging with partners to share knowledge, develop tools to foster the adoption of conservation approaches, and constantly challenge ourselves to go further.”