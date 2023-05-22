KPMG and Circulor have announced a new alliance to enable customers to trace, monitor and control critical raw materials throughout their battery and other industrial value chains, from extraction to the end of a product’s “first life” and beyond.

Digital battery passports

Circulor’s innovative solution – the digital battery passport – plays a vital role in establishing a sustainable, responsible and circular value chain for batteries.

By utilising this software, the physical movement of critical raw materials is carefully tracked throughout the entire life cycle of the product, which has been designed to comply with upcoming EU regulations. This process involves capturing essential sustainability and product data, as well as facilitating recovery and recycling efforts.

“Full traceability of raw materials is the key to building sustainable and circular battery value chains, to securing scarce supplies and winning the race to net zero,” says Tim Gore, KPMG Sweden Sustainability Advisory Director says. “The lessons learned in batteries can be applied to every other industrial sector facing sustainability challenges and rising competition for raw materials.”