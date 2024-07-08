LiquidStack: Championing Sustainable Liquid Cooling
Global Strategy and Marketing Director Angela Taylor is equally as passionate about liquid cooling solutions that benefit business and the environment as the company she works for. Founded in 2012, LiquidStack started out as demand rose to cool high performance workloads in crypto. It then pivoted into data centre cooling in 2019 and the rest, they say, is history.
“It’s been fantastic,” she begins. “We are committed to offering our customers high reliability and high quality solutions that meet what they're looking for today as well as in the future,”
Liquid cooling meets demand, sustainably
Looking ahead, LiquidStack is working to combat the challenges that arise with cooling. As demand for high performance compute increases, so does the need for innovative and effective solutions. Its suite of offerings support that need.
Over the course of its operations, LiquidStack has scaled up and implemented liquid cooling in data centres as large as 120MW. It has a comprehensive range of data centre liquid cooling solutions that are tailored for high-compute workloads like AI, LLM training and simulations.
“The data centre industry is experiencing a push-pull dynamic,” Angela explains. “LLMs and generative AI have immense potential to address some of mankind’s toughest challenges..However, these models require a substantial amount of energy."
Just two years ago, for example, data centres consumed roughly 2% of the world's electricity. Although a significant portion, the International Energy Agency’s (IEA’s) energy forecast expects as a baseline case for that number to double by 2026.
“To put that in perspective, that would be equivalent to as much electricity as Sweden uses and in the worst case as much electricity as Germany,” Angela says. “There is a real need for energy efficiency within the data centre space as you start to adopt high performance compute workloads like generative AI and large language models.”
As it stands, 40% of data centres’ electricity consumption is used for cooling IT equipment. As demand for high performance compute grows, this results in hotter components and a further demand for cooling.
Angela and LiquidStack are firm advocates for liquid cooling thanks to its ability to enable a greater sustainability profile for data centres than is possible with the current air cooling methods. And, as highlighted by partner Trane, the economics of heat reuse are improved whenever liquid cooling is leveraged.
Trane and LiquidStack: A flourishing partnership
The company works closely with Trane — also an investor in LiquidStack — on both product and services. The two work together to simplify the design process for customers by identifying outdoor heat rejection systems that complement LiquidStack's liquid cooling solutions. Trane also provides a full-range of service capabilities. Wherever its customers are located they can expect a quality installation and service team from LiquidStack and Trane to support them.
“Our future plans with Trane revolve around scaling,” Angela adds. “New product announcements by major GPU makers are necessitating the switch to liquid cooling. Working with Trane, we’re making this adoption process easier for our customers.”
