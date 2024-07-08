LiquidStack: Championing Sustainable Liquid Cooling

Global Strategy and Marketing Director Angela Taylor is equally as passionate about liquid cooling solutions that benefit business and the environment as the company she works for. Founded in 2012, LiquidStack started out as demand rose to cool high performance workloads in crypto. It then pivoted into data centre cooling in 2019 and the rest, they say, is history.



“It’s been fantastic,” she begins. “We are committed to offering our customers high reliability and high quality solutions that meet what they're looking for today as well as in the future,”



Liquid cooling meets demand, sustainably



Looking ahead, LiquidStack is working to combat the challenges that arise with cooling. As demand for high performance compute increases, so does the need for innovative and effective solutions. Its suite of offerings support that need.



Over the course of its operations, LiquidStack has scaled up and implemented liquid cooling in data centres as large as 120MW. It has a comprehensive range of data centre liquid cooling solutions that are tailored for high-compute workloads like AI, LLM training and simulations.



“The data centre industry is experiencing a push-pull dynamic,” Angela explains. “LLMs and generative AI have immense potential to address some of mankind’s toughest challenges..However, these models require a substantial amount of energy."

