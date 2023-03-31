Making your ESG data work to improve business performance

As pressure mounts for organisations to validate their sustainability credentials, they are looking for means to make progress toward the emission reduction targets they set. But attempts to do that are often hampered by a scarcity of accessible, trustworthy environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data.

Within boardrooms, ESG data is only viewed through the lens of the company’s ESG or sustainability report. These are highly synthesised and summarised reports that companies complete once a year as a look back. Unfortunately, these retrospective top-down data sets are limited in insight and are generally not actionable, lacking the granularity required to set about improving performance.

Admittedly, for most executives today, even the concept of Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 carbon emissions are abstract terms. They are key performance indicators essential for external reporting but have yet to find their relevance for business decision-making.

The C-suite is not to blame for this gap. While these sustainability metrics are defined in structures and terms convenient for standardised reporting and consistent with how a country would report its total emissions to international bodies such as the IPCC, they are not defined in structures easily associated with business operations, nor do they consider industry-to-industry and business-to-business variations.

The language of emissions

The lexicon of environmental reports is convoluted and often impenetrable for all but the most experienced sustainability professional. For example, mobile combustion — what does that mean? In layman’s terms, it means when fuels are burned for driving vehicles, they lead to greenhouse-gas emissions. Another example is what comprises upstream transportation, a crucial scope-3 emission. Many companies are confused about hiring a third party to deliver their products to customers. Does it count as upstream or downstream?

Sustainability professionals, both external and internal to the businesses, have not done an excellent job of converting ESG metrics into business-friendly data that make sense to executives. ESG data relevant to business performance, such as, “Am I using too much energy?,” “Should I switch to cleaner energy sources?,” or “Should we consider a different transport logistics mode or upgrade a refrigeration system?” This is data that an executive would understand and have an interest in.

The three tiers of ESG data

From that perspective, before we discuss ESG data and technology, it is worth defining what ESG data we should discuss. Taking the example of carbon emissions, since it represents the bulk of the data volume in ESG, it can be assessed in a three-tier pyramid constructed from metrics, emission data, and business data.

At the top of the pyramid is the synthesised metrics for the sustainability reports and ESG disclosures. This would include the total carbon emissions by Scope 1, 2, and 3 and changes yearly. This data is amalgamated and summarised across the entire business over the past year.

The middle tier encompasses the greenhouse gas quantities, which is the technical ESG data. This data is segmented explicitly into detailed categories of emission sources. There are three scopes of carbon emissions, and under each one there are subcategories. Each of these subcategories may draw on anywhere between a couple to multiple raw data sources from the organisation to convert business activities into carbon emissions. For example, if you run HVAC systems, the refrigerants leak over time and should be converted into fugitive emissions under scope 1 with a computed carbon number.

The categorisation, terminologies, and computation in Tier 2 are unfamiliar and often confusing to business professionals. For example, if you have two facilities, facility A had 20 kgs in CO2e of fugitive emissions from refrigerants. In contrast, facility B had 50 kgs of CO2e from refrigerants; there would be no direct insight that allows an executive to understand what opportunity exists to improve and in which facility. Because the carbon number is a combined outcome of multiple operational parameters, including the types, numbers, and capacities of refrigeration equipment and the types of refrigerants chosen. They would have to dig to the “bottom” of the pyramid to understand this.

At the bottom of the pyramid comes the real business data, and what the ESG professionals consider “raw data”. This is the data that reflects the activities that generate carbon emissions and contains the levers to make improvements. This data would reveal that you had more fugitive CO2e emissions in facility B than facility A, even though they run a similar amount of refrigeration. The reason could be that an older type of refrigerant is in use at facility B, which translates into much more CO2e per unit.

Turning ESG data into opportunities

The ESG business data offers more than carbon reduction opportunities. It also provides valuable insight into the operations of a company. For example, when we helped one chemical distributor organise their ESG data, their transport service mileage data, which were used to compute emissions, received a closer examination and revealed disparities between the driving patterns of different fleet divisions. This insight became an opportunity to improve fleet operations for the company.

Today ESG data are not transparent across the pyramid. The C-suite is mainly exposed to top-level metrics. Moving down the management chain, some sustainability professionals may get access to the emission data layer. However, few people can access and use the business data layer. There are several reasons behind this lack of availability, but the most prevalent is that the preparation of the ESG data is ad hoc and manual, therefore not well organised or even kept. Using outside consultants to prepare ESG reports exacerbates this, with often no plan to retain and standardise this data. It is usually handed to consultants in a spreadsheet, processed by different formats, and ends up in more silos than before.

Improving data quality

Our work with organisations shows that ESG data’s value needs to be fully realised. Much work that goes into preparing the ESG report does not translate into decision-making value for business executives. In our view, the solution to this starts with replacing the manual processing of data with automation and tools, so ESG has improved data quality, consistency, granularity and completeness.

With this kind of technology adaptation, an organisation can turn ESG reporting on its head — making carbon measurement, for example, a traditional operational metric that can inform decisions on a quarterly, monthly or even daily basis.

Given the heightened attention on ESG performance and increasing regulatory pressure, let alone moves to link bonuses to environmental performance, executives understand what is possible with today’s ESG data automation tools, even though they don’t have to understand every detail of the technology. For example, AI can help process raw data from operations and give plant managers indicators of how they are doing on carbon management.

All three tiers of ESG data should be well organised and presented to executives with insight and relevance to the business context. Sustainability professionals should collaborate with IT on this, using the right technologies. The raw data is there to improve performance; businesses need to learn how to use it to gain actionable business insights.