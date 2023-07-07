



SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London is set to return on September 6th and 7th 2023, at the Business Design Centre.

Join us this September as we gather influential individuals from various industries to exchange concepts and proven solutions, while offering practical insights that will drive us towards a sustainable future.

Over the two days, the conference will feature more than 70 globally recognised leaders in sustainability, addressing vital aspects of this field. Whether it's delivering industry expertise or engaging in topical discussions, expect our speakers to explore issues impacting both our present and future. Grab your FREE ticket here

We’re therefore delighted to introduce three new speakers who will take the spotlight.

TIME: 11:05AM–11:30AM

DATE: Thursday 7th September

LOCATION: Stage 1

Appointed Philip Morris International’s (PMI) first female CSO in October 2020, Jennifer Motles orchestrates the company’s ambitious sustainability agenda – including its vision of transforming for good and phasing out cigarettes.

She is driving the integration of the company’s financial and non-financial performance, and after joining PMI in 2015, helped craft the company’s statement of purpose as well as its transformation and sustainability strategies.

As CSO, Motles leads the company’s process for establishing concrete sustainability definitions, documentation and controls with the aim to standardise how PMI measures ESG performance. Additionally, Jennifer has driven PMI to increase the pace of its ESG initiatives, including bringing forward its carbon neutrality targets and activating new innovations within the company.

PMI’s Low-Carbon Transition Plan (LCTP), published in October 2021, includes a detailed strategy to decarbonise its direct operations by 2025 and across its entire value chain by 2040. Jennifer also spearheads the company’s annual Integrated Report, which communicates the progress PMI is making toward achieving its sustainability aspirations, including its transformation to accelerate the end of smoking.

Grab your FREE ticket here