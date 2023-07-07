Meet the speakers: Sustainability LIVE London 2023
SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London is set to return on September 6th and 7th 2023, at the Business Design Centre.
Join us this September as we gather influential individuals from various industries to exchange concepts and proven solutions, while offering practical insights that will drive us towards a sustainable future.
Over the two days, the conference will feature more than 70 globally recognised leaders in sustainability, addressing vital aspects of this field. Whether it's delivering industry expertise or engaging in topical discussions, expect our speakers to explore issues impacting both our present and future. Grab your FREE ticket here
We’re therefore delighted to introduce three new speakers who will take the spotlight.
Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer, Philip Morris International
TIME: 11:05AM–11:30AM
DATE: Thursday 7th September
LOCATION: Stage 1
Appointed Philip Morris International’s (PMI) first female CSO in October 2020, Jennifer Motles orchestrates the company’s ambitious sustainability agenda – including its vision of transforming for good and phasing out cigarettes.
She is driving the integration of the company’s financial and non-financial performance, and after joining PMI in 2015, helped craft the company’s statement of purpose as well as its transformation and sustainability strategies.
As CSO, Motles leads the company’s process for establishing concrete sustainability definitions, documentation and controls with the aim to standardise how PMI measures ESG performance. Additionally, Jennifer has driven PMI to increase the pace of its ESG initiatives, including bringing forward its carbon neutrality targets and activating new innovations within the company.
PMI’s Low-Carbon Transition Plan (LCTP), published in October 2021, includes a detailed strategy to decarbonise its direct operations by 2025 and across its entire value chain by 2040. Jennifer also spearheads the company’s annual Integrated Report, which communicates the progress PMI is making toward achieving its sustainability aspirations, including its transformation to accelerate the end of smoking.
Grab your FREE ticket here
James McKemey, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at Pod Point
Pod Point Mobility Keynote
TIME: 12:00 PM–12:20 PM
DATE: Thursday 7th September
LOCATION: Stage 1
James McKemey is a passionate advocate of electric vehicles, with over 12 years of experience at Pod Point, following a career as an environmental consultant.
As Pod Point’s longest-serving member, McKemey has worked in Sales, Customer Operations and as the company's Head of Insights, before becoming Head of Policy & Public Affairs, tasked with interfacing with government, industry and key stakeholders, sharing his knowledge on all things EV and EV charging.
Grab your FREE ticket here
Sam Clarke, Chief Vehicle Officer at GRIDSERVE
The Sustainable Transport Forum: EV & Mobility
TIME: 12:45PM–1:30PM
DATE: Wednesday 6th September
LOCATION: Stage 2
Sam Clarke is a life-long entrepreneur, Electric Vehicle ‘Evangelist’, industry advisor and EV owner/driver for over 20 years. His entrepreneurial journey started back in 2002 with electric motorbikes and scooters before embarking on emission-free logistics (Gnewt) which he sold to John Menzies Plc in 2017.
Clarke now works on national charging infrastructure (GRIDSERVE) to support all types of EV charging. In 2015, he was a Great British Entrepreneur’s Award winner. By 2022 he was voted #5 in the Motor Transport Power Players list and awarded a GreenFleet EV Champion award for services to the industry in the same year. In 2023, he was voted #23 in the greenfleet.net top 100 Most Influential list.
Grab your FREE ticket here