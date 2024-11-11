Microsoft: AI & Data Can Unlock Sustainable Transformation

Sustainability and business impact should be seen as “two sides of the same coin”, according to a Microsoft, PwC and University of Oxford report.

The whitepaper is co-authored by Laura-Marie Töpfer, CSO, Microsoft Western Europe, Andreas Feiner, Partner, PwC Europe, and Michael Obersteiner, Director Environmental Change Institute, University of Oxford.

In the foreword, Laura-Marie said: ““Sustainability and business impact have traditionally been seen as separate forces; perceived as two distinct pockets rather than what they really are – two sides to the same coin.

“Today, forward-thinking leaders recognize that sustainability is not just an environmental imperative; it is a critical component for business success.

“Embracing sustainable practices can unlock efficiencies, drive innovation and open new markets, positioning companies as leaders in the transition to a greener and more competitive economy - a win-win-win.”

Writing on LinkedIn, Lewis Richards, CSO, Microsoft UK, said: “This is a great piece of work and an insightful read. Every business has a sustainability imperative. It’s not up to ‘someone else’ to sort out it’s on all of us. Get after it.”