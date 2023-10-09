Mighty Good Stuff: Everyday environmental impact

What challenges have you experienced establishing Mighty Good Stuff?

The first challenge was to define the scope of a business where we could make an impact and fast. We decided to focus on a range of cleaning products as they are something which is used in volume every day but there is virtually no cost associated with the shift to a more eco friendly version. It is therefore something that can be done quickly. Having selected this product type there have been two main barriers:

First of all, a lot of eco products have historically not done the job as well as the ‘traditional’ products.

Secondly, they usually cost a lot more. Some of the eco cleaning products that we have used in the past were twice the price of their non-sustainably centred counterparts.

So, although people want to make the switch to sustainable products they are (understandably) reluctant to pay more for something that does not work as well. The cost of living crisis has only made matters worse as people have less money to spend on the essentials.