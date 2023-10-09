Mighty Good Stuff: Everyday environmental impact
Despite ongoing scientific proof and pressure, efforts to reverse the impact of climate change are not working at the necessary speeds, with the World Meteorological Organisation predicting record highs in global temperature over the next five years.
In response to this, daughter and mother duo — Monique and Pam — pledged that together they would set out to make a real difference and so Mighty Good Stuff Ltd was born.
The company aims to make a lasting difference quickly by providing a sustainable alternative to daily essentials, aiming to give the next generation hope by working with companies that want to take tangible, visible action to improve the environment today.
What challenges have you experienced establishing Mighty Good Stuff?
The first challenge was to define the scope of a business where we could make an impact and fast. We decided to focus on a range of cleaning products as they are something which is used in volume every day but there is virtually no cost associated with the shift to a more eco friendly version. It is therefore something that can be done quickly. Having selected this product type there have been two main barriers:
First of all, a lot of eco products have historically not done the job as well as the ‘traditional’ products.
Secondly, they usually cost a lot more. Some of the eco cleaning products that we have used in the past were twice the price of their non-sustainably centred counterparts.
So, although people want to make the switch to sustainable products they are (understandably) reluctant to pay more for something that does not work as well. The cost of living crisis has only made matters worse as people have less money to spend on the essentials.
To counteract this, we have structured the business with low overheads and we only work with partners who are prepared to operate with fair and sensible margins. We can therefore offer competitive, comparable prices.
In terms of the products’ performance, we are only offering selected eco products that are tried, tested and proven to be effective.
Who are your partners and customers?
A key partner is GSL which provides our third party logistics. Founded in 2010 as a family owned business, it now has over 200,000 customers. It is a very open and genuine company that shares the passion to ‘do the right thing’ for the environment, understands the challenges facing a start up and are very keen to help and support us on our journey. As a result, we are now in a position to scale up the business.
Our eco fulfilment centre only uses 100% green energy, partially from solar panels on its roof. As a zero to landfill company, its packaging is mostly reusable and/or recyclable, and it has replaced its company cars with electric cars.
In terms of customers and products, we offer a good range that includes toilet paper, bin liners, pens, consumable cleaning products and much more. Our target customer is a company that wants to make a difference rather than a company in a particular market or of a certain size.
Why is it important for companies to implement swapping everyday products into sustainability strategy?
It is not a ‘tick box’ exercise writing a policy to be implemented at some point in the future — changing the things we use on a daily basis for more environmentally friendly products can make a real impact — and now!
Take toilet roll as an example — 27,000 trees are cut down every second around the world for toilet paper, instead we are suggesting that you try 100% recycled paper that is made and manufactured in the UK. We are putting those old office documents to good use!
Billions of single use plastic pens are sold every year and most will end up in landfill or breaking down into more plastic waste. Even the ink is an issue as it is normally either petroleum based or squid ink. Our pens are reusable, made from 100% recycled plastic and have water based ink cartridges.
A staggering amount of virgin bin liners are sold each year and most end up in landfill. While we obviously need to minimise the volume going to landfill, any bin liners that do should be made of recycled materials.
Again an eye watering amount of plastic hand soap bottles and cleaning spray bottles are sold each year. Instead, we suggest using a ‘top-me-up bottle for life’ and then just buy the MightyPod concentrates to dilute in the bottle to refill it. This reduces the single use plastic and significantly reduces the carbon footprint associated with the transport of the liquid.
How is Mighty Good Stuff making a positive environmental impact?
We are totally focused on assisting businesses with procuring eco pens, bin liners, toilet papers and helping them move to products which have the following attributes:
● Made, sourced and manufactured ethically in the United Kingdom
● Tested and certified to industry standards
● Biodegradable ingredients
● Palm oil free
● Carbon neutral
● Pet safe
● Vegan certified and cruelty free
● Close to 100% recycled packaging
However, we also want to have a broader environmental impact. We are currently working towards B Corp Pending, certified carbon neutral, sending 20% profits to Ocean Conservation Trust, working with Verdn to plant trees and care for the coral reef and are part of 1% For The Planet.
We attach a positive eco impact to every Mighty Good Stuff order made. So, after purchase, our customers can track their impact with real-time photos, videos, and updates of their impact.
What top tips would you give to businesses looking to make a difference?
In our initial discussions we came up with the following ‘touchstones’ we have found invaluable and would recommend others to consider:
- Don’t try and change the world in one go as this dilutes effort.
- Focus on a narrow scope and once this is successful, the scope can be broadened.
- Find things that are easy to do with little cost of change. Make that happen and then build on the success to move onto the harder things.
- With each step we get closer to success. We are in a race for the environment and together, collectively, we can win it.
