Musidora Jorgensen, diversifying the sustainability sector

In January 2023, Microsoft appointed Musidora Jorgensen as the UK arm’s Chief Sustainability Officer, cementing herself as a trailblazing woman in the sustainability sector.

Jorgensen has emerged as a leader who strongly believes that businesses have the potential to make a positive impact on the world, understanding that unlocking and supporting individuals to reach their full potential is crucial for collective success.

One of the most influential women in technology

For more than 20 years, Jorgensen has been leading teams within the IT industry, consequently being dubbed as one of the most influential women in technology in 2021 by Computer Weekly.



Before taking the role at Microsoft, Jorgensen said: “It is such an important agenda at a critical point in time for the world and there is an enormous opportunity for Microsoft, our customers and partners”.

Throughout her career, Jorgensen has gained invaluable experience within the UK enterprise private and public sectors, undertaking leadership roles at some of the world’s largest telecoms and technology companies, including Oracle, HP, and most recently, Salesforce.

Jorgensen spent three years at Salesforce, rising from Regional Vice President to Area Vice President and Head of UK Energy and Utilities, where she led the firm’s energy and utilities business in the UK across both commercial and enterprise markets while delivering double-digit growth. She worked closely with customers to help digitally transform their businesses to enable them to gain greater insights into their own customers.

Before joining Salesforce, Musidora had a tenure of almost five years at Oracle where she led sales efforts for human capital management in the Telco, Media, and Utilities industries. During her time at Oracle, she also held sales leadership positions in the consulting division, managing both the UK public and commercial sectors.

During her time at Oracle, Musidora spent nearly seven years at HP as a client principal, where she was a top performer in the consulting division of HP Enterprise Group. In this role, she worked closely with Vodafone and BT Global Services, serving as both client and account manager.

Empowering women and mentoring

Being a mum of three daughters, Musidora is a fierce advocate for diversity and inclusion in the workplace, with a particular passion for supporting and encouraging more women to join the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) industries.



She is an active mentor, coach and sponsor for women in male-dominated industries, primarily tech and sales.

“It’s not only the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do,” Musidora explains. “Research has shown that companies that invest in equality – such as diversity programmes and equal pay – and lead with values have a competitive advantage over those who do not.



“I spend a lot of time mentoring and supporting women coming up through our business, because one of the big elements of diversity and inclusion is ensuring that there are visible role models that people can see and aspire to be like. That’s a big lever – you can’t be what you can’t see.”



While working at Salesforce, Musidora Jorgensen served as a member of the UK leadership team for the company's internal working group, which aimed to foster more inclusive hiring practices. She was an active ally and speaker for the Salesforce Women's Network, promoting gender diversity within the organisation.



Jorgensen has also shared her insights on gender diversity as a keynote speaker at various events, including the Women in Sales Conference, the PwC Women's Network, and the Gamechangers Women's Network at the House of Commons. In addition, she volunteers her time as a mentor to final year STEM students at the University of Greenwich.



For her efforts towards promoting workforce diversity, Jorgensen has earned a number of accolades, including ranking second in the Top 100 Women in Sustainability 2023 and winning the Best Sales Mentor award at the EMEA Women in Sales Awards in 2018. In addition, she was recognised as one of the top 100 female future leaders in 2020 by INvolve and Yahoo Finance UK, and was also included in Kindness & Leadership's Rising Star list for 2020.