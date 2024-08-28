New Speakers Announced for Sustainability LIVE London 2024
The wait is almost over for Sustainability LIVE London 2024.
Sustainability LIVE is where change-makers gather to challenge and share innovations to adapt and grow sustainability strategies and best practices, with the London instalment highly anticipated among sustainability’s brightest minds.
Join us on 10 and 11 September to challenge your thinking, adapt your strategy and make crucial progress with change-makers, innovators and sustainability leaders at the Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit at the Business Design Centre, London.
Sold out in 2023, don’t miss out on your chance to hear from more than 60 acclaimed speakers, network with 1,300 in-person delegates and unlock hundreds of opportunities to share and learn.
Newly announced speakers from companies including Suntory Beverage & Food, Merck Life Science, Supercritical & EY include…
Michelle Norman, Director Of Sustainability and External Affairs at Suntory Beverage & Food Europe
Michelle Norman is Director of External Affairs and Sustainability at Suntory Beverage & Food Europe – a regional division of the global Japanese Suntory group. Her remit stretches across the 60 countries that manufacture and sell iconic brands including Lucozade, Ribena and Schweppes.
Michelle joined Suntory 10 years ago, and prior to that spent 20 years in leading FMCG companies including Accolade Wines and AB Inbev, while also enjoying six years in consultancy.
During the past 10 years Michelle has transformed the company’s approach to sustainability, putting in place a region-wide sustainability team embedded across all countries and functions of the business, and leading on game-changing transformation. This includes the implementation of the company’s industry leading health and wellbeing plan which has seen the European business reduce its added sugar by nearly 30% while still growing choice and value for the consumer.
Her current priority is managing the organisation to deliver on its value chain emissions reduction goals and leading the company through its new sustainability reporting requirements.
Jeffrey Whitford, Vice President of Sustainability & Social Business Innovation at Merck Life Science
Jeffrey Whitford once bought snake venom from a man in Louisiana. That’s just one experience in which his innate curiosity has sparked ideas that translated into meaningful impacts over the past 15 years at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. The US$11bn global science and technology company operates as MilliporeSigma in the US and Canada, and is committed to enhancing the human experience through curiosity and sustainability.
As Vice President of Sustainability & Social Business Innovation, he serves as a strategic partner to the Life Science Business to accelerate, embed, and amplify sustainability principles and impact across its business operations to drive new business models, margin expansion and cost savings. This is all with one goal in mind – reducing the business’ impact on the environment and enabling customers to make more sustainable choices.
Jeffrey earned his bachelor’s in journalism and strategic communications from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and his master’s in business administration at Washington University in St. Louis. He is a board member of MyGreenLab and has previously served on the board of the International Institute in St. Louis and the St. Louis chapter of Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Aaron Randall, CTO and Co-Founder at Supercritical
Aaron Randall is co-founder and CTO at Supercritical, the carbon removal platform for companies shaping the future.
Aaron has a proven track record in developing products and leading technology teams. Prior to co-founding Supercritical, Aaron was CTO of Songkick, where he helped grow the company to over 20 million monthly unique users, and CTO of Lingumi, where he rapidly scaled the technology teams across London and Singapore.
As CTO, Aaron is leading the technology team in creating a platform that allows all companies to act on their climate responsibility. He co-founded Supercritical as – like his co-founder, Michelle You – he wanted to leave a better future for the next generation, and the climate crisis can’t wait.
Gerard Gallagher, EMEIA Sustainability Leader at EY
Gerard is the EY organisation’s sustainability leader for Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. He leads a team of more than 15,000 consultants who help clients develop and implement strategies to achieve long-term value and impact in a decarbonising world.
With over 25 years of experience in the energy sector, both as an engineer and a management consultant, Gerard describes himself as an "Actioneer". He is passionate about advising clients on how they can successfully optimise their green technology and capital investment projects, enhance their environmental, social and governance performance and create a legacy for the planet and its occupants.
Gerard is a working father of four children and in his spare time, he is a passionate long-distance triathlete.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Digital
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
