Article
Sustainability

Nitrogen emissions: Dutch farmers angry at cuts to livestock

By Becci Knowles
July 29, 2022
undefined mins
Farmers in the Netherlands protesting against government plans to cut farms and livestock to reduce nitrogen emissions

The cabinet has allocated €25bn (£20bn) to reducing nitrogen emissions within the farming industry by 2030, with targets for specific areas and provinces have been laid out in a colour-coded map.

Ministers call the proposal an “unavoidable transition” that aims to improve air, land and water quality.

Why are Dutch farmers protesting?

Farmers are angry because proposals for tackling nitrogen emissions include closing an estimated 11,200 farms, with another 17,600 farmers having to significantly reduce their livestock. A reduction in intensive farming and the conversion to sustainable "green farms” is also being discussed..

According to reports, the relocation or buyout of farmers is “almost inevitable” and while it’s hoped that forced buyouts will be avoided, the idea has not not been ruled out completely.

Livestock produce ammonia in their urine and faeces. Previously governments around the world have called on farmers to use feed for their animals that contain less protein as a way of reducing ammonia emissions. Keeping large numbers of livestock on small areas of land compounds the problem.

 

nitrogen emissionsFarmingpollution
Share
Share
Author
Becci Knowles

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)