Nucor: Women in Carbon at Climate Week NYC

She added: “What we find is all of our industrial partners that are in the realm of construction or building or scaling, they all need steel and they all need energy. And guess what? We also need energy. So how do we help our customers?

“That’s the driver and appetite that really I think started the momentum of decarbonising and is now accelerating it so we can support our communities and customers more broadly."

Spotlight on Women of Carbon Documentary at Climate Week NYC

A key insight from the documentary filmmakers is the prominent role of women in this sector.

“At a Women in Steel conference in Pittsburgh, I heard one of the keynotes say to us that we are sitting in a role that’s either a brand new or never been a seat held by a female before,” she shared. “The weight, the gravity, the opportunity that we all have to execute and also show by example — the people that are coming behind you — is deafening.

“The responsibility is there. There are so many pockets of opportunities in the built environment. This documentary is really an opportunity to highlight so many different layers and levels of what the construction and built world will look like in the future through the lens of decarbonisation — what’s happening at a grassroots level with universities and students all the way to what’s happening at industrial scale.

“As a mother, it really, really matters to me that my children have a world that I left them in better hands than the way it was handed to me. The urgency of that I think has never been more apparent than it is right now. We’re coming up to a future energy challenge that none of us have ever experienced in our lifetimes.