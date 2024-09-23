Nucor: Women in Carbon at Climate Week NYC
Nucor, the titan of the steel industry in North America, boasts a production of approximately 25% of the US's raw steel. Not stopping there, it also holds the title of the top recycler across the Western Hemisphere and is lauded as one of the continent's most sustainable manufacturers.
At its core, Nucor's operations revolve around an electric arc furnace technique, with scrap metal as its main ingredient, making raw materials and energy consumption its primary expenses. In many regions where it operates, Nucor stands out as the biggest client for local utilities.
Hence, leading by example in decarbonisation efforts is a significant priority for Nucor.
Diverging from traditional industry methods, Nucor, a company boasting 32,000 team members across over 300 sites, has embraced electric arc furnaces for steel production for six decades. This innovative approach results in its steel containing a third less carbon compared to blast furnace alternatives.
“If we can find ways to reduce and find better sources for clean energy and accelerate that transition, we not only directly benefit, but all of our customers who need cleaner steel or energy do as well,” Nucor’s General Manager of Energy Solutions Service Tabitha Stine said in an exclusive interview with Energy Digital.
Tabitha is among a group of eminent female executives featuring in a new documentary, Women of Carbon, set to premiere at Climate Week NYC on 24 September.
She added: “What we find is all of our industrial partners that are in the realm of construction or building or scaling, they all need steel and they all need energy. And guess what? We also need energy. So how do we help our customers?
“That’s the driver and appetite that really I think started the momentum of decarbonising and is now accelerating it so we can support our communities and customers more broadly."
Spotlight on Women of Carbon Documentary at Climate Week NYC
A key insight from the documentary filmmakers is the prominent role of women in this sector.
“At a Women in Steel conference in Pittsburgh, I heard one of the keynotes say to us that we are sitting in a role that’s either a brand new or never been a seat held by a female before,” she shared. “The weight, the gravity, the opportunity that we all have to execute and also show by example — the people that are coming behind you — is deafening.
“The responsibility is there. There are so many pockets of opportunities in the built environment. This documentary is really an opportunity to highlight so many different layers and levels of what the construction and built world will look like in the future through the lens of decarbonisation — what’s happening at a grassroots level with universities and students all the way to what’s happening at industrial scale.
“As a mother, it really, really matters to me that my children have a world that I left them in better hands than the way it was handed to me. The urgency of that I think has never been more apparent than it is right now. We’re coming up to a future energy challenge that none of us have ever experienced in our lifetimes.
Tabitha's passion for sustainability isn't just professional; it's personal. As a structural engineer and steel designer, and a mother to a daughter currently majoring in environmental science and sustainability, she finds the timing and focus of this film particularly resonant.
“There weren't even opportunities to major in sustainability when I went to college,” Tabitha explained.
“My daughter directly feels the urgency more than I think we do. She’s getting ready to step into this situation, a mess. What’s her job? What’s her generation’s job? To see the excitement and the responsibility in kids to actually roll up their sleeves is super inspiring.
“For me, this whole thing has come full circle. On a professional and personal level, I'm super excited about this documentary.”
Nucor’s strategic partnerships
As a significant consumer of energy, Nucor acknowledges the need for collaborative efforts to pioneer and progress new technologies like long-duration battery storage and advanced geothermal and fusion power, aimed at powering its mills with clean energy.
In its journey towards achieving sustainability goals, Nucor has joined forces with tech giants like Google and Microsoft, and is involved with ExxonMobil in carbon sequestering initiatives, illustrating leadership through action.
"Collaborating with Google and Microsoft showcases unusual alliances for a steel corporation," said Tabitha. "In this collaboration, data and energy emerge as central themes."
"Utilizing first-of-its-kind technology, such as long duration battery storage, enables us to sustain our mills even when traditional renewable energy sources like wind and solar are not feasible," she added.
"The partnership between Nucor, Google, and Microsoft exemplifies a collective learning journey. We're an unlikely trio with a shared commitment to growth and energy, proving that working together is far more effective than going it alone. It's been an exhilarating experience."
Discover more insights from Tabitha and Nucor in the January edition of ClimateTech Digital.
