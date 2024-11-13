Pentagon’s Sustainable Supply Chain Ripple Effect

Supply chain leaders around the world are increasingly turning to innovative technologies to steer their companies towards sustainable practices.

Pentagon Freight Services, a seasoned player in the logistics and freight sector, is riding this wave of change.

The company has enlisted the help of Ripple, a cutting-edge, AI-driven data management provider, that emphasises sustainability to accelerate its sustainable journey.

With this partnership, Pentagon is setting new benchmarks in sustainability for the freight and logistics industry.

“Partnering with Ripple has already brought significant time savings and efficiencies to our compliance processes in just a few short months,” explains David Wilson, COO at Pentagon.

“Our suppliers and partners are also seeing the benefits, using Ripple to not only share information with us but also optimise their own operations. We look forward to maximising the impact of our partnership as we continue to grow globally.”