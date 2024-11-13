Pentagon’s Sustainable Supply Chain Ripple Effect
Supply chain leaders around the world are increasingly turning to innovative technologies to steer their companies towards sustainable practices.
Pentagon Freight Services, a seasoned player in the logistics and freight sector, is riding this wave of change.
The company has enlisted the help of Ripple, a cutting-edge, AI-driven data management provider, that emphasises sustainability to accelerate its sustainable journey.
With this partnership, Pentagon is setting new benchmarks in sustainability for the freight and logistics industry.
“Partnering with Ripple has already brought significant time savings and efficiencies to our compliance processes in just a few short months,” explains David Wilson, COO at Pentagon.
“Our suppliers and partners are also seeing the benefits, using Ripple to not only share information with us but also optimise their own operations. We look forward to maximising the impact of our partnership as we continue to grow globally.”
Meet Ripple, a tool for Scope 3 emissions
Ripple offers an integrated platform that streamlines processes such as compliance and energy management for Pentagon.
By automating these essential tasks, including managing emissions data and sharing crucial insurance documents, Ripple can ease the operational load on Pentagon.
This automation extends to Pentagon's vast network of supply chain partners and suppliers, encouraging smoother, more cost-effective operations.
The standout feature of Ripple's technology is its facilitation of a connected ecosystem among stakeholders across the value chain.
This inclusive platform is available at no extra cost to Pentagon’s partners, who can avail themselves of the same benefits of new efficiencies and time management.
“We are thrilled to have Pentagon on board,” says Adrian Smith, Co-Founder and CEO at Ripple.
“As a global business with thousands of suppliers and partners across many jurisdictions, we understand the challenges of meeting fast-evolving and time-intensive compliance requirements, while continuing to drive growth. This is exactly why we created Ripple.”
This inclusion aids in simplifying and expediting complex compliance tasks, like capturing Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions data.
The more entities join Ripple’s platform, the more widespread the efficiencies become, resulting in a significant ’ripple effect’ of sustainability.
Pentagon’s legacy of certainty
Pentagon, with 50 years of experience, has been at the forefront of providing third-party logistics (3PL), international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services globally.
The company serves industries including oil and gas, marine, mining, construction, aerospace and renewable energies.
Pentagon’s core mission has consistently been to “deliver certainty for a world that never stops”.
The company is increasingly focused on integrating sustainable business practices into its operations.
This shift includes enhancing transparency, fostering employee engagement and adhering to an ethical code of conduct.
From championing labour and human rights to engaging in community social initiatives, Pentagon is committed to making a positive impact on both the environment and the industry at large.
