Sustainability

By Steven Downes
May 30, 2024
Sustainability Magazine highlights some of the biggest people moves and promotions that are driving sustainability performance across the globe

1. Christina Shim

Job From: Global Head of IBM Sustainability Software

Job to: Chief Sustainability Officer, IBM

Christina Shim

“I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge and keep driving forward IBM's important environmental work leveraging the power of technology”

IBM has made a strong promotion from within to replace its outgoing CSO Wayne Balta. Christina Shim moves up from Global Head of IBM Sustainability Software to the prestigious position. Christina, who started on 2 May, is also on IBM’s AI Ethics Board and ESG Executive Steering Committee. In her previous role, she transformed and created strategy and operations for Fortune 500 firms, startups, nonprofits and government organisations globally.

2. Alex Holt

Job From: CSO, Woolworths Group

Job To: CSO, Ahold Delhaize

Alex Holt

Alex Holt begins her new role as CSO at global food retail group Ahold Delhaize after nine years as CSO, Woolworths Group. Alex succeeds Jan Ernst de Groot, who is retiring.

3. Nannette Lafond-Dufour

Job From: CSO, McCann Worldgroup

Job To: Chief Impact Officer for Global ESG Initiatives, Publicis Groupe

Nannette Lafond-Dufour

Nannette Lafond-Dufour has been appointed to a newly-created role at advertising and PR company Publicis Groupe. She will partner with the company’s ESG employees globally to design and implement a consistent impact strategy, with clear and measurable KPIs.

4. Jackie Cheung

Job From: ESG Consultancy Services, Hong Kong, Knight Frank

Job To: Director of ESG for Asia-Pacific and Singapore, Hong Kong, Knight Frank

Jackie Cheung

Knight Frank, a leading global real estate consultancy, has appointed Jackie Cheung as Director of ESG for Asia-Pacific and Singapore. Jackie joined Knight Frank two years ago in Hong Kong and has been instrumental in transforming the firm's approach to ESG in Greater China.

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

People Moves
