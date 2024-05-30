People Moves

1. Christina Shim
Job From: Global Head of IBM Sustainability Software
Job to: Chief Sustainability Officer, IBM
“I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge and keep driving forward IBM's important environmental work leveraging the power of technology”
IBM has made a strong promotion from within to replace its outgoing CSO Wayne Balta. Christina Shim moves up from Global Head of IBM Sustainability Software to the prestigious position. Christina, who started on 2 May, is also on IBM’s AI Ethics Board and ESG Executive Steering Committee. In her previous role, she transformed and created strategy and operations for Fortune 500 firms, startups, nonprofits and government organisations globally.
2. Alex Holt
Job From: CSO, Woolworths Group
Job To: CSO, Ahold Delhaize
Alex Holt begins her new role as CSO at global food retail group Ahold Delhaize after nine years as CSO, Woolworths Group. Alex succeeds Jan Ernst de Groot, who is retiring.
3. Nannette Lafond-Dufour
Job From: CSO, McCann Worldgroup
Job To: Chief Impact Officer for Global ESG Initiatives, Publicis Groupe
Nannette Lafond-Dufour has been appointed to a newly-created role at advertising and PR company Publicis Groupe. She will partner with the company’s ESG employees globally to design and implement a consistent impact strategy, with clear and measurable KPIs.
4. Jackie Cheung
Job From: ESG Consultancy Services, Hong Kong, Knight Frank
Job To: Director of ESG for Asia-Pacific and Singapore, Hong Kong, Knight Frank
Knight Frank, a leading global real estate consultancy, has appointed Jackie Cheung as Director of ESG for Asia-Pacific and Singapore. Jackie joined Knight Frank two years ago in Hong Kong and has been instrumental in transforming the firm's approach to ESG in Greater China.
