People Moves

“I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge and keep driving forward IBM's important environmental work leveraging the power of technology”

IBM has made a strong promotion from within to replace its outgoing CSO Wayne Balta. Christina Shim moves up from Global Head of IBM Sustainability Software to the prestigious position. Christina, who started on 2 May, is also on IBM’s AI Ethics Board and ESG Executive Steering Committee. In her previous role, she transformed and created strategy and operations for Fortune 500 firms, startups, nonprofits and government organisations globally.