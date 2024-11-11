People Moves: Kensa Heat Pumps Appoints Paul Donovan Chair

If you're a frequent reader of Sustainability Magazine, you'll know that heating is a hot topic. So hot, in fact, that space heating contributes to 40% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions.

According to many experts, business leaders and politicians, heat pumps are the simplest way to reduce that number. Heat pumps are powered by electricity, they're very energy efficient and they can be far cheaper than boilers, given the right market conditions.

Sounds like the juiciest piece of low-hanging fruit ever, right? Well, in short, things haven't been quite so simple as of yet, but that might all be about to change.

Kensa Heat Pumps, one of the UK's leading heat pump technology providers, is preparing itself for a huge uptick in demand, appointing seasoned business leader Paul Donovan as its Chairman of the Board to steer the ship to cleaner, greener and more successful waters.