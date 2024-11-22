PSA BDP: SBTi Approved Targets in Logistics

PSA BDP, a global provider of integrated supply chain and logistics solutions, has announced its commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), marking a significant step in the company's efforts to reduce emissions and support sustainable practices in the logistics industry.



Formed in 2022 following PSA International's acquisition of BDP International, PSA BDP offers a range of services including 4PL solutions, multimodal transportation, customs clearance, and supply chain visibility. The company serves customers across various industries, with a focus on port-centric logistics.



“At PSA BDP, we are fully committed to leading the supply chain industry towards a low-carbon future and are working proactively to reduce emissions across key areas,” says Peggy Murphy, VP of Sustainability at PSA BDP.

