PSA BDP: SBTi Approved Targets in Logistics
PSA BDP, a global provider of integrated supply chain and logistics solutions, has announced its commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), marking a significant step in the company's efforts to reduce emissions and support sustainable practices in the logistics industry.
Formed in 2022 following PSA International's acquisition of BDP International, PSA BDP offers a range of services including 4PL solutions, multimodal transportation, customs clearance, and supply chain visibility. The company serves customers across various industries, with a focus on port-centric logistics.
“At PSA BDP, we are fully committed to leading the supply chain industry towards a low-carbon future and are working proactively to reduce emissions across key areas,” says Peggy Murphy, VP of Sustainability at PSA BDP.
"We recognise the urgency of taking action as an organisation to further our own sustainability goals as well as enable our customers to achieve their emissions reduction goals.”
Setting science-based targets
PSA BDP's commitment to the SBTi involves setting near-term and long-term emissions reduction targets in line with the initiative's net-zero standard.
The process will begin with an external audit, aligned with the ISO 14064 standard for greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting.
The company plans to establish Scope 1 and Scope 2 targets using the SBTi methodology, followed by Scope 3 targets by the end of 2025. These objectives will include both near-term goals for 2030 or 2035 and long-term goals aiming for net zero by 2050.
Carbon Dashboard launch
In support of its emissions reduction efforts, PSA BDP has introduced a Carbon Dashboard data service. This tool allows shippers to measure freight carbon emissions accurately across various transportation modes, including pre- and post-carriage.
The Carbon Dashboard utilises the EcoTransIT World emissions calculator, which complies with the ISO 14083 standard and the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework. It provides insights into freight lane and carrier analysis, as well as container fill rates, to help optimise logistics processes and reduce emissions.
