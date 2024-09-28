Q&A: Chris Shanahan, VP of Sustainability at Thermo Fisher

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a global company, providing products and services to customers in laboratories, clinics, production lines and the field. The company's mission is to contribute to a cleaner, safer and healthier world, with sustainability at the heart of that process.

Chris Shanahan is was formerly Thermo Fisher's Chief Procurement Officer before he pivoted to become its VP of Global Sustainability and Supply Chain. With years of experience in corporate transactions, Chris understands the role that supply chains have in a company's sustainability strategy.

In a healthy supply chain the relationship between buyers and sellers should be collaborative, not combative. This is especially important when thinking about sustainability, because an organisation's emissions are measured up and down its value chain. Essentially, if you want successful ESG strategy implementation, you'd better give suppliers some TLC.

At Sustainability LIVE London 2024, Chris spoke on a panel of experts discussing sustainable supply chains - how to make them, break them and maintain them. After this intriguing conversation, Sustainability Magazine spoke backstage with Chris about his personal sustainability journey.