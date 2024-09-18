Q&A: Noel Anderson, CSO at American Red Cross

What's been your biggest takeaway or highlight from Sustainability LIVE London 2024?

Just the excitement and energy coming from everybody here.

This isn't something that we're going to be able to solve just by the American Red Cross or just by one company or one industry. It's got to be everybody all in, all hands on deck.

It's exciting to come to a conference like this and see this many people in-person and online who are engaged and excited and are part of the solution.

There's lots of things that we've gained from other organisations, other companies, and the more we can get together, the more we can work with others and hear what they're doing.

It's just going to make us stronger and us better at our journey trying to reduce our environmental footprint.

How do you feel like your sustainability practices are going to evolve over the next five years?

Five years sounds like such a long time, but with all the innovation, all the changes going on in this space it's really not that long.

For us, we've got some pretty concrete planes in place to reduce our carbon or waste and our water and I hope to kind of finish those out over the next couple of years.

That gives us the opportunity to really go into maybe harder sectors for us to be able to try to make some inroads and some spaces that we haven't been able to address to date.

