Q&A: Rahul Sareen, GM of Global Sustainability at AWS

Remember that old phrase "necessity is the mother of invention"? Well, it should come as little surprise to our readers that sustainability is an absolute necessity.



For scientists around the world, mitigating climate change is priority number one. So, we turn to science for new technologies that can help us solve this problem.

In the coming years, emergent technology will be completely intertwined with the global sustainability mission. At Sustainability LIVE 2024, Rahul Sareen, GM of Global Sustainability Solutions & Technology at AWS delivered a keynote speech touching on just this subject.



After coming off stage, Rahul stopped by to discuss his fascinating insights with Sustainability Magazine.