Article
Sustainability

Report shows CIOs contending more with sustainability

By Cameron Saunders
February 21, 2023
undefined mins
According to the report from Logicalis, as digital transformation picks up speed, sustainability is increasingly a part of the conversation

Chief Information Officers (CIOs) at companies are increasingly seeing a connection between ESG, sustainability and enterprise value, according to data put out by Logicalis in its 2023 CIO report entitled “The Meteoric Rise of the CIO.” 

No lesser an amount than 92% of CIOs see the connection, thereby leading them to expend energy and focus on matters surrounding sustainability, such as by pushing digital revolution, improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. 

Of the CIOs polled, 49% admitted to looking at carbon emissions when looking at new potential suppliers, while 20% admitted it was a consideration when looking into new Managed Service Providers. 

Among the biggest motivators driving sustainability were the following: marketing competition at 55%, customer attraction at 52%, employee expectation at 45%, and customer retention at 45%.

An increase of dialogue with the board 

The data from the report also took a nuanced approach to the issue: 50% of CIOs operate under boards that expect them to provide continuous innovation, while 80% say that business strategy will become an increasingly large part of their role in the next two years.

In compiling the study, Logicalis – which is a UK-based technology services provider – asked 1,000 technology leaders.

Commenting on the report, Logicalis CEO Bob Bailkoski commented on the report’s findings: “CIOs are playing a leading role in orchestrating transformation and are stepping up in response to the changing industry dynamics… Yet CIOs are faced with challenges to navigate, including a potential recession and talent shortages. In addition to this, they are experiencing increased pressure to deliver digital-based outcomes for their organisations, giving them more exposure to their boards and requiring a different way of operation.” 

LogicalisChief Information OfficerCIOs
Share
Share
Author
Cameron Saunders

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)