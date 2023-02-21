Report shows CIOs contending more with sustainability

Chief Information Officers (CIOs) at companies are increasingly seeing a connection between ESG, sustainability and enterprise value, according to data put out by Logicalis in its 2023 CIO report entitled “The Meteoric Rise of the CIO.”

No lesser an amount than 92% of CIOs see the connection, thereby leading them to expend energy and focus on matters surrounding sustainability, such as by pushing digital revolution, improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

Of the CIOs polled, 49% admitted to looking at carbon emissions when looking at new potential suppliers, while 20% admitted it was a consideration when looking into new Managed Service Providers.

Among the biggest motivators driving sustainability were the following: marketing competition at 55%, customer attraction at 52%, employee expectation at 45%, and customer retention at 45%.

An increase of dialogue with the board

The data from the report also took a nuanced approach to the issue: 50% of CIOs operate under boards that expect them to provide continuous innovation, while 80% say that business strategy will become an increasingly large part of their role in the next two years.

In compiling the study, Logicalis – which is a UK-based technology services provider – asked 1,000 technology leaders.

Commenting on the report, Logicalis CEO Bob Bailkoski commented on the report’s findings: “CIOs are playing a leading role in orchestrating transformation and are stepping up in response to the changing industry dynamics… Yet CIOs are faced with challenges to navigate, including a potential recession and talent shortages. In addition to this, they are experiencing increased pressure to deliver digital-based outcomes for their organisations, giving them more exposure to their boards and requiring a different way of operation.”