Sustainability LIVE London 2023: Day 1 Agenda
Sustainability LIVE London, the leading ESG, net zero, and sustainability event in London, is back for its third hybrid event.
A must-attend for leaders in Sustainability, Sustainability LIVE London 2023 will provide two days of unmissable content on September 6th and 7th, 2023, at the Business Design Centre (BDC).
This two-day conference will gather over 2,000 in-person participants and over 5,000 joining virtually, uniting influential figures from diverse industries to exchange groundbreaking ideas, proven solutions, and actionable insights for a sustainable future.
Green energy, sustainable transport, net zero and more: The first day of unmissable content
The first day of Sustainability LIVE London 2023 begins with warm introductions, before getting stuck straight into our first keynote speech, Holcim’s Net Zero Journey will be delivered by Magli Anderson on stage one. The opening keynote on stage two will discuss Green and Renewable Energy, whilst stage one kicks off the first panel discussion on Sustainability Strategies.
Throughout the day there will be panels, fireside chats and keynote presentations from CEOs, CSOs and other industry leaders from companies including Meta, Microsoft, National Grid, Supply Pilot, eBay, Holcim, Suez, and many more.
There are networking breaks scattered throughout the day to connect with likeminded industry peers.
Panels throughout the day include:
- The Green Energy Forum, The OCP Sustainability Discussion
- The Sustainable Transport Forum: EV & Mobility
- The Net Zero & Planet Forum
- The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum
The Fireside Chats cover:
- Microsoft’s Sustainability Strategy, with keynote speaker Sean Jones, Microsoft’s Chief Sustainability Officer
- The Route to B-Certified
- CSO Strategies
- How SMEs Can Accelerate their Journey to Net Zero
- Navigating the Path to Sustainability: Fireside Chat with Suez's Sustainable Journey with Adam Read, Suez’s Chief Sustainability and External Affairs Officer
- Supply Chain Sustainability
- Climate Change
Meta’s Ecosystem and Partnerships Lead, Dharmesh Jani is delivering one of the Keynote Presentations, sharing Meta’s Sustainability Journey. James Butcher, CEO of Supply Pilot’s Keynote Presentation is on Sustainability Strategy in the Supply Chain, whilst Magali Anderson, Holcim’s Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer will share her company’s Net Zero Journey. We will also hear from Rhian Kelly, Chief Sustainability Officer National Grid and gain insights into eBay’s strategy.
Have a further look at the interactive agenda here.
So, clear your calendar for September 6th and 7th, and register for your FREE ticket to ensure you don’t miss out on the world’s biggest and best sustainability event.
