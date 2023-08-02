Sustainability LIVE London 2023: Day 1 Agenda

Sustainability LIVE London, the leading ESG, net zero, and sustainability event in London, is back for its third hybrid event.

A must-attend for leaders in Sustainability, Sustainability LIVE London 2023 will provide two days of unmissable content on September 6th and 7th, 2023, at the Business Design Centre (BDC).

This two-day conference will gather over 2,000 in-person participants and over 5,000 joining virtually, uniting influential figures from diverse industries to exchange groundbreaking ideas, proven solutions, and actionable insights for a sustainable future.





Green energy, sustainable transport, net zero and more: The first day of unmissable content

The first day of Sustainability LIVE London 2023 begins with warm introductions, before getting stuck straight into our first keynote speech, Holcim’s Net Zero Journey will be delivered by Magli Anderson on stage one. The opening keynote on stage two will discuss Green and Renewable Energy, whilst stage one kicks off the first panel discussion on Sustainability Strategies.

Throughout the day there will be panels, fireside chats and keynote presentations from CEOs, CSOs and other industry leaders from companies including Meta, Microsoft, National Grid, Supply Pilot, eBay, Holcim, Suez, and many more.

There are networking breaks scattered throughout the day to connect with likeminded industry peers.









