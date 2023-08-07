Sustainability LIVE London 2023 day two agenda
Sustainability LIVE London 2023 will provide two days of unmissable content on September 6th and 7th, 2023, at the Business Design Centre (BDC).
The dynamic day one agenda for Sustainability LIVE London 2023 covers areas in sustainability from ESG to green energy, with speaker highlights including Sean Jones, Microsoft’s Chief Sustainability Officer and Meta’s Ecosystem and Partnerships Lead, Dharmesh Jani.
Now, with less than a month to go until the hybrid event, we take a dive into day two of Sustainability LIVE London 2023.
Grab your FREE ticket here
DE&I, Ethical Investment, Climate Resilience, Sustainable Finance, Decarbonisation and more on day two
Throughout the two day event there will be panels, fireside chats and keynote presentations from CEOs, CSOs and other industry leaders from companies including AWS, EY, Pod Point Ltd, Philip Morris International, London Stock Exchange Group, and many more.
There are networking breaks scattered throughout the day to connect with likeminded industry peers.
Panels throughout day two include:
- The Women In Sustainability Forum
- The Future of Generative AI Forum
- The Circular Economy Forum
- The DE&I Forum
- The ESG Forum
- The Sustainable & Ethical Investment Forum
- How to strengthen climate resilience in your supply chain
The Fireside Chats cover:
- Design for Circularity
- Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer at Philip Morris International
- The International Olympic Committee with Marie Sallois, The International Olympic Committee’s Director of Corporate Sustainability
- The Sustainable Finance Fireside with Jane Goodland, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)’s Group Head of Sustainability
- The ESG Fireside
Day two features Keynote Presentations including Accelerating Sustainability & Decarbonisation through the AWS Cloud with Tobias Kederer, EMEA Head of Sustainability & Migrations/Modernization at AWS. Canon's Circular Economy Strategy talk is being delivered by Peter Bragg, Canon’s EMEA Sustainability & Government Affairs Director and James McKemey, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at Pod Point Ltd is presenting on Pod Point Mobility.
Have a further look at the interactive agenda here.
Grab your FREE ticket here