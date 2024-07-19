Sustainability LIVE London 2024 - More Speakers Announced
First launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.
Two days, one unmissable event…
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September at the Business Design Centre in association with Schneider Electric.
Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world.
Join us at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit to discover innovative strategies, gain valuable insights from industry experts and foster meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for your enterprise.
Don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, click here to get your tickets.
Achim Martinka, Vice President Global Airfreight - Commercial & Sustainability at DSV Air&Sea
Achim has a French-German diploma in Economics and spent eight years with French sports-good manufacturer/retailer DECATHLON, including as Head of Central-West Germany.
He then spent 24 years at Lufthansa Cargo, taking on several leadership-roles reporting to the board, such as VP Americas, VP Europe/Africa (w/o DACH - Germany/Austria/Switzerland), VP Home-Markets (DACH) including Global Key Account.
Achim joined DSV in November 2023 as VP Global Airfreight, responsible for Commercial and Sustainability.
He has lived in seven countries and speaks four languages.
Chris Shanahan, VP Global Sustainability - Supply Chain at Thermo Fisher Scientific
Following a career in life science procurement/supply chain at Essilor for six years, Chris worked at Smithkline Beecham for 10 years and then became SVP Global Procurement at BD for 18 years. Chris joined Thermo Fisher Scientific six years ago as CPO before transitioning to a Global Sustainability role.
Chris is an adjunct professor at Farleigh Dickinson University and is a Sustainable Procurement Pledge ambassador. He Co-authored the Procurement Leaders handbook and serves on the board of EPICA International.
Jemima Jewell, Head of Agriculture and Responsible Sourcing at John Lewis Partnership
As part of the John Lewis Partnership leadership team, Jemima leads on responsible supply chains including raw material sourcing, human rights and farming and fishing across Waitrose and John Lewis.
She has spent over seven years working with John Lewis and Waitross across roles including Corporate Responsibility Lead and Sustainable Sourcing Manager.
Jemima feels business has the power to be a force for good in the world and drive positive change for people, planet and animals. Her expertise is in sustainable value chains and she believes partnerships and cross-sector working are the key to creating impact.
Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer at Sustainability LIVE London's Marketing Activation Partner HH Global
Kevin developed and is responsible for Sustainability LIVE London's Marketing Activation Partner HH Global’s market leading Innovation with Purpose sustainability program. He has developed an ecosystem of partners including some of the most innovative startups alongside universities and selected NGOs.
Kevin conceived and launched the industry-leading supply chain program the Sustainable Procurement Framework (SPF) in 2022, and the Conscious Creative circular design program which launched in early 2023.
Kevin is an Executive Fellow of Kings College London, an Advisory member of the UN Global Compact UK, a Speaker for Schools, a Mentor to Black Business and has held advisory positions on the Google Cloud Council and the Forbes AI Executive Advisory Board.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
- NEW | Diversity Magazine
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
