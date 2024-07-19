Article
Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE London 2024 - More Speakers Announced

By Jasmin Jessen
July 19, 2024
undefined mins
Share
More speakers join Sustainability LIVE London 2024
Executives from John Lewis Partnership, DSV Air&Sea, Thermo Fisher Scientific and HH Global join the Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit 2024

First launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices. 

Two days, one unmissable event…

Youtube Placeholder

Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September at the Business Design Centre in association with Schneider Electric. 

Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world. 

Join us at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit to discover innovative strategies, gain valuable insights from industry experts and foster meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for your enterprise.

Don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, click here to get your tickets.

Achim Martinka, Vice President Global Airfreight - Commercial & Sustainability at DSV Air&Sea

Vice President Global Airfreight - Commercial & Sustainability at DSV Air&Sea, Achim Martinka

Achim has a French-German diploma in Economics and spent eight years with French sports-good manufacturer/retailer DECATHLON, including as Head of Central-West Germany.

He then spent 24 years at Lufthansa Cargo, taking on several leadership-roles reporting to the board, such as VP Americas, VP Europe/Africa (w/o DACH - Germany/Austria/Switzerland), VP Home-Markets (DACH) including Global Key Account.

Achim joined DSV in November 2023 as VP Global Airfreight, responsible for Commercial and Sustainability.

He has lived in seven countries and speaks four languages.

Chris Shanahan, VP Global Sustainability - Supply Chain at Thermo Fisher Scientific 

VP Global Sustainability - Supply Chain at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Chris Shanahan

Following a career in life science procurement/supply chain at Essilor for six years, Chris worked at Smithkline Beecham for 10 years and then became SVP Global Procurement at BD for 18 years. Chris joined Thermo Fisher Scientific six years ago as CPO before transitioning to a Global Sustainability role.  

Chris is an adjunct professor at Farleigh Dickinson University and is a Sustainable Procurement Pledge ambassador. He Co-authored the Procurement Leaders handbook and serves on the board of EPICA International.

Jemima Jewell, Head of Agriculture and Responsible Sourcing at John Lewis Partnership

Head of Agriculture and Responsible Sourcing at John Lewis Partnership, Jemima Jewell

As part of the John Lewis Partnership leadership team, Jemima leads on responsible supply chains including raw material sourcing, human rights and farming and fishing across Waitrose and John Lewis.

She has spent over seven years working with John Lewis and Waitross across roles including Corporate Responsibility Lead and Sustainable Sourcing Manager. 

Jemima feels business has the power to be a force for good in the world and drive positive change for people, planet and animals. Her expertise is in sustainable value chains and she believes partnerships and cross-sector working are the key to creating impact. 

Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer at Sustainability LIVE London's Marketing Activation Partner HH Global

Chief Sustainability Officer at HH Global, Kevin Dunckley

Kevin developed and is responsible for Sustainability LIVE London's Marketing Activation Partner HH Global’s market leading Innovation with Purpose sustainability program. He has developed an ecosystem of partners including some of the most innovative startups alongside universities and selected NGOs.

Kevin conceived and launched the industry-leading supply chain program the Sustainable Procurement Framework (SPF) in 2022, and the Conscious Creative circular design program which launched in early 2023.

Kevin is an Executive Fellow of Kings College London, an Advisory member of the UN Global Compact UK, a Speaker for Schools, a Mentor to Black Business and has held advisory positions on the Google Cloud Council and the Forbes AI Executive Advisory Board.

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******

SustainabilityLondonHH GlobalJohn LewisThermo Fisher ScientificDSV Air&Sea
Share
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!

Featured Articles

Henkel Transforms Industrial CO₂ into Eco-Friendly Adhesives

Henkel and Celanese are boosting sustainability in the packaging industry by developing water-based adhesives made from captured CO₂ emissions

Brian Cox & Hogan Lovells: Is the Earth Worth Saving?

Professor Brian Cox, renowned astrophysicist and environmentalist, spoke at Hogan Lovells' ESG GameChangers Summit about the impacts of climate change

SAF: Helping Microsoft & DB Schenker Cut Supply Chain Carbon

Logistics company DB Schenker is working with Microsoft Cloud Logistics on the use of sustainable aviation fuel and sustainable marine fuel to decarbonise

DP World: How Three Degrees Could Change Food Supply Chains

Supply Chain Sustainability

Inside Volvo & Dassault Systèmes' Innovative EV Partnership

Tech & AI

Does the Free Market Have Climate Action in Shackles?

Sustainability