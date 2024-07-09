Sustainability LIVE London 2024 Welcomes More Speakers
First launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.
Two days, one unmissable event…
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September at the Business Design Centre in association with Schneider Electric.
Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world.
Join us at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit to discover innovative strategies, gain valuable insights from industry experts and foster meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for your enterprise.
Sébastien Pellion, Global Head of Impact & Sustainability for Glovo
Before joining Glovo, Sebastien was a sustainability executive at the French company Suez, an active participant in the UN Climate Change conferences and founded his own startup focused on digitalising waste collection in Sub-Saharan cities.
As Global Head of Impact & Sustainability at Glovo, Sebastien is responsible for defining a strong roadmap with ambitious long-term goals and implementing a strategy that aligns with the business and ensures that Glovo generates meaningful impact. To make this happen, he works transversally with all departments within Glovo as well as with external stakeholders, such as NGOs and public administrations.
Jonathan Hart-Smith, Chief Operating Officer for ESG REC
Jonathan, the Founder and Chief Operating Officer of ESG REC, has a proven track record as a business leader in the recruitment and employment sector.
Starting his career as a molecular biologist, Jonathan transitioned from research to business operations in the late 1990s.
He launched his journey in recruitment within the scientific sector, eventually founding and scaling the UK's largest privately-owned science recruitment company with an international footprint.
With more than 25 years of experience, Jonathan established processes and teams that are able to consistently attract and nurture top-tier talent, having built and led successful teams across start-up biotech firms, cutting-edge technology companies and global pharmaceutical giants.
His passion for the sustainability sector and how business can be a force for good in society and through studying ESG and Risk Management underscores his commitment to leveraging business as a force for positive impact.
At ESG REC, Jonathan and his team's mission is to demonstrate how data-driven recruitment and strong employee engagement are pivotal to the future of business and environment. He has helped hundreds of organisations attract talent that lead the change that they need for sustainable growth and innovation.
Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer for HH Global
Kevin developed and is responsible for HH Global’s market leading Innovation with Purpose sustainability programme. He has developed an ecosystem of partners including some of the most innovative startups alongside universities and selected NGOs.
Kevin conceived and launched the industry-leading supply chain programme the Sustainable Procurement Framework (SPF) in 2022 and the Conscious Creative circular design programme, which launched in early 2023.
Kevin is an Executive Fellow of King's College London, an Advisory member of the UN Global Compact UK, a Speaker for Schools, a Mentor to Black Business and has held advisory positions on the Google Cloud Council and the Forbes AI Executive Advisory Board.
Rajeev Peshawaria, Chief Executive Officer for Stewardship Asia Centre
Rajeev combines 22 years of global Fortune 100 experience with research-based insights to provide unique and practical approaches to personal leadership, ethics, governance, sustainable business growth and stewardship. A sought-after speaker and consultant, he is the CEO of Stewardship Asia Center, Singapore and President of Leadership Energy Consulting in Seattle, USA.
Author of the Wall Street Journal and Amazon bestseller Open Source Leadership, Too Many Bosses, Too Few Leaders, Sustainable Sustainability, co-author of Be the Change and a regular contributor for Forbes, he constantly challenges conventional wisdom on leadership, management, stewardship, sustainability and corporate governance.
He has pioneered unique practical concepts such as Leadership Energy and Emotional Integrity for personal growth, the Brains-Bones-Nerves model for enterprise leadership and the Steward Leadership model for driving sustainable business growth in the 21st century.
He also serves as guest faculty at leading US, Europe and Asia business schools. He has been widely featured in international media such as CNN, Bloomberg TV & Radio, National Public Radio, Harvard Business Review, CNBC, Fast Company, Leader to Leader, American Management Association magazine and more.
Before joining SAC and starting LEC, he was the CEO of the Iclif Leadership & Governance Centre. He was formerly the Chief Learning Officer of Coca-Cola and Morgan Stanley and has also held senior positions at American Express, HSBC and Goldman Sachs. At Goldman, Rajeev helped found Pine Street − the firm’s acclaimed leadership academy − and headed Pine Street for Europe and Asia. In his early career, he was a banker and currency trader.
In 2014 and 2017, he was named one of the Top 100 Global Thought Leaders for Trustworthy Business by ‘Trust Across America.’
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
- NEW | Diversity Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
