Sustainability LIVE London 2024: What To Expect
DAY ONE
Next month will see the award winning Sustainability LIVE London return to Business Design Centre London to bring together thousands of the leading sustainability executives from some of the largest companies in the world.
The London event cultivates a vibrant atmosphere where sustainability leaders from the UK and Europe can gather, forge connections, and delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues facing their organisations.
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September 2024 in association with Schneider Electric.
Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world through keynote speeches, fireside chats, engaging panels and interactive workshops, alongside networking and the launch of the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards.
So – what’s on? We’ve picked out five sessions happening at Sustainability LIVE London on day one:
Why Having A Sustainability Strategy Is Not Enough
Day 1, Stage 1, 10am
Daniel Schmid, Chief Sustainability Officer at SAP, opens day one of Sustainability LIVE London with a keynote speech exploring why simply having a sustainability strategy is not enough now.
As Chief Sustainability Officer at the leading software company, Daniel Schmid is responsible for sustainability at SAP on a global scale, a role he has held for the last decade.
Daniel began his career in CRM consulting and held various senior management positions within SAP Consulting before joining the sustainability leadership team. It was established in 2009 to start SAP’s sustainability journey and lead the Sustainability Operations team.
Daniel holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Kaiserslautern, Germany and is Chair of the Board of econsense, a forum for sustainable development of German business.
Climate Impact Strategies Panel
Day 1, Stage 2, 10.50am
The impact of climate change is being felt in every corner of the world – including the boardrooms.
The panellists will share their insights on mitigation, adaptation, policy interventions, technological innovations and collaborative efforts to combat climate change. Join us as we discuss actionable solutions and best practices to create a sustainable future for our planet.
The esteemed speakers on the Climate Impact Strategies panel discussing strategy will be:
- Nicola Tongue, Associate Director, CCEP Ventures - Climate Impact Investing at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- Peter Bragg, EMEA Sustainability & Government Affairs Director at Canon
- Salah Said, Head of ESG & Sustainability at Klarna Bank AB
- Andrew Todd, Director Corporates at Verco
AI in Sustainability Panel
Day 1, Stage 1, 1.50pm
AI is making its way into every corner of life – including sustainability. Leaders from innovative technology companies coming together to discuss the good, the bad and the potential of AI in sustainability are:
- Faith Taylor, SVP Sustainability, ESG & Impact at Kyndryl
- Daniel Schmid Chief Sustainability Officer atSAP
- Adam Elman, Head of Sustainability - EMEA at Google
- Sophie Graham, Chief Sustainability Officer at IFS
The panel will explore how AI technologies revolutionise energy management, waste reduction, carbon footprint tracking and more. High-level discussions will provide insights into cutting-edge AI applications shaping a greener future and the powerful potential of AI in driving sustainable practices.
Diversity & Inclusion Panel
Day 1, Stage 2, 1.50pm
This panel discussion will delve into the dynamics of diversity and inclusion in various settings. Our panellists will explore the importance of embracing diverse perspectives, creating inclusive environments and fostering equity in workplaces, communities, and beyond.
Join us for an insightful conversation on how to leverage diversity and promote inclusion for a more equitable and harmonious society.
The panel will feature:
- Ori Chandler, Group Head Diversity Equity & Inclusion, Aviva
- Felizitas Lichtenberg, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and Sustainability, SumUp
- Brett Dryden, Diversity and Inclusion OD Partner, Bauer Media
- Marcelle Laliberte, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, HEC Paris
Sustainability Engagement & Impact Workshop
Day 1, Room 2, Afternoon
Sustainability LIVE London's Marketing Activation Partner HH Global, a titan in advanced creative production and procurement, is leading a dynamic 55-minute workshop crafted for C-suite and senior sustainability and marketing executives.
Uncover cutting-edge strategies to amplify sustainable impact and drive your organisation's success. This session offers unparalleled networking with industry leaders to support you in elevating your business to thrive responsibly in an evolving landscape.
The executives leading the workshop are:
- Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer
- Rob Cheesewright, Chief Impact Officer
- Rebecca Blinston-Jones, UK Head of Marketing & PR
DAY TWO
Sustainability LIVE London 2024’s panels, keynotes, fireside conversations and workshops will centre around eight key themes that are dominating the conversation in sustainability:
- Sustainability Strategies
- ESG Reporting
- Net Zero
- Diversity & Inclusion
- Sustainable Supply Chains
- Sustainable Technology
- AI in Sustainability
- Renewable Energy
“The event has been described as the 'most granular sustainability event in the world' by many of its participants and that is because we showcase real people, managing large enterprises who implement these sustainability and ESG strategies globally on a daily basis – I do not believe there is another event even close to being at this level,” says Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik Media and Sustainability Magazine.
So – what’s on? We’ve picked out five sessions happening at Sustainability LIVE London on day two:
The Future of Net Zero Panel
Day 2, Stage 1, 10.50am
What is the future of net zero? As companies work towards 2030, 2040 and 2050 goals, what are the opportunities and challenges of transitioning to a sustainable, carbon-neutral future?
The panel will dive into the latest innovations, policies, and strategies shaping the path towards achieving net zero emissions and explore how we can collectively work towards a more sustainable and greener future for generations to come.
Hear from:
- Michelle You, CEO and Co-Founder, Supercritical
- Fiona Hyde, Head of Sustainability, Santander
- Mark Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer, THG
- Annelie Selander, Chief Sustainability Officer, WSH Group Limited
- Tom Abel, Director of Sales and Sustainable Solutions, Business Stream
Sustainable Tourism
Day 2, Stage 1, 12.25pm
Shannon Guihan, Chief Sustainability Officer at The Travel Corporation joins BizClik Media’s Group Content Director Neil Perry in a fireside conversation about sustainable tourism.
The Travel Corporation (TTC) is a family of 40 travel brands operating worldwide. Shannon also oversees the TreadRight Foundation, TTC’s not-for-profit dedicated to supporting projects under the foundation's three pillars of Planet, People and Wildlife.
Shannon is an advocate for pragmatic and transparent actions that lead to genuine impact in the pursuit of sustainability and decarbonisation. In 2021 she was named a Top Performer by the World Travel & Tourism Commission, she has guest lectured at Harvard University and is regularly called on by media to share insights into the development of a sustainable tourism industry.
Sustainable Business Travel - Myth Or Reality?
Day 2, Stage 2, 12.25pm
Sustainable business travel – is it really possible? Whilst the post-COVID world works in a far more hybrid way than we did before, travel is still considered by many to be an essential part of productive business.
Olivia has been Vice President of Sustainability at BCD Travel since November 2022. In this fireside chat, she explores if sustainable business is a myth or it really is possible.
Prior to joining BCD Travel, Olivia was a Director at Greenview, a boutique consultancy working with the hospitality and travel sectors, before which she was in charge of policy, strategy and sustainability at the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).
The Future of Nuclear Energy Workshop
Morning, Day 2, Room 2
Eirini Etoimou, Head of Corporate Sustainability & Supply Chain Development and Sourcing at Sellafield, leads an exclusive 55-minute workshop tailored for senior sustainability executives at the forefront of shaping a cleaner, more resilient energy future.
Sellafield is a nuclear specialist using its unrivalled knowledge of nuclear energy to create a clean and safe environment for future generations. Since 1956, UK nuclear power has saved 2.3 billion tonnes of carbon emissions, the equivalent of all the UK’s emissions from 2015 to 2020. What does the future hold for nuclear power?
This invite-only event will delve into the evolving landscape of nuclear energy and its pivotal role in achieving a sustainable future. Attendees will explore cutting-edge advancements, strategic insights, and the critical challenges facing the nuclear energy sector and gain valuable knowledge on how to navigate and leverage nuclear energy innovations to enhance sustainability efforts.
Sustainable Supply Chains Panel
Day 2, Stage 2, 2.45pm
Reducing Scope 3 emissions is the main challenge for many companies looking to reach net zero. Execs exploring how supply chains can be made more sustainable will be:
- Achim Martinka, Vice President, Global Airfreight - Commercial & Sustainability, DSV - Global Transport and Logistics
- Jemima Jewell, Head of Agriculture & Responsible Sourcing, John Lewis - Waitrose
- Chris Shanahan, VP Global Sustainability - Supply Chain, Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer, Sustainability LIVE London's Marketing Activation Partner HH Global
- Heath Dancey, Global Category Manager- Sales, Promotion & Events, Sanofi
The panel will examine the importance of sustainable supply chains in today's global economy, sharing insights on the key principles of sustainable sourcing, ethical production practices, transparency, and the integration of sustainability into supply chain management.
To see the article in the magazine, READ HERE.
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand