Sustainability LIVE London 2024: What To Expect

Next month will see the award winning Sustainability LIVE London return to Business Design Centre London to bring together thousands of the leading sustainability executives from some of the largest companies in the world.

The London event cultivates a vibrant atmosphere where sustainability leaders from the UK and Europe can gather, forge connections, and delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues facing their organisations.

Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September 2024 in association with Schneider Electric.

Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world through keynote speeches, fireside chats, engaging panels and interactive workshops, alongside networking and the launch of the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards.

So – what’s on? We’ve picked out five sessions happening at Sustainability LIVE London on day one:

Why Having A Sustainability Strategy Is Not Enough

Day 1, Stage 1, 10am

Daniel Schmid, Chief Sustainability Officer at SAP, opens day one of Sustainability LIVE London with a keynote speech exploring why simply having a sustainability strategy is not enough now.

As Chief Sustainability Officer at the leading software company, Daniel Schmid is responsible for sustainability at SAP on a global scale, a role he has held for the last decade.

Daniel began his career in CRM consulting and held various senior management positions within SAP Consulting before joining the sustainability leadership team. It was established in 2009 to start SAP’s sustainability journey and lead the Sustainability Operations team.

Daniel holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Kaiserslautern, Germany and is Chair of the Board of econsense, a forum for sustainable development of German business.

Climate Impact Strategies Panel

Day 1, Stage 2, 10.50am

The impact of climate change is being felt in every corner of the world – including the boardrooms.

The panellists will share their insights on mitigation, adaptation, policy interventions, technological innovations and collaborative efforts to combat climate change. Join us as we discuss actionable solutions and best practices to create a sustainable future for our planet.

The esteemed speakers on the Climate Impact Strategies panel discussing strategy will be:

Nicola Tongue, Associate Director, CCEP Ventures - Climate Impact Investing at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Peter Bragg, EMEA Sustainability & Government Affairs Director at Canon

Salah Said, Head of ESG & Sustainability at Klarna Bank AB

Andrew Todd, Director Corporates at Verco

AI in Sustainability Panel

Day 1, Stage 1, 1.50pm

AI is making its way into every corner of life – including sustainability. Leaders from innovative technology companies coming together to discuss the good, the bad and the potential of AI in sustainability are:

Faith Taylor, SVP Sustainability, ESG & Impact at Kyndryl

Daniel Schmid Chief Sustainability Officer atSAP

Adam Elman, Head of Sustainability - EMEA at Google

Sophie Graham, Chief Sustainability Officer at IFS

The panel will explore how AI technologies revolutionise energy management, waste reduction, carbon footprint tracking and more. High-level discussions will provide insights into cutting-edge AI applications shaping a greener future and the powerful potential of AI in driving sustainable practices.

Diversity & Inclusion Panel

Day 1, Stage 2, 1.50pm

This panel discussion will delve into the dynamics of diversity and inclusion in various settings. Our panellists will explore the importance of embracing diverse perspectives, creating inclusive environments and fostering equity in workplaces, communities, and beyond.

Join us for an insightful conversation on how to leverage diversity and promote inclusion for a more equitable and harmonious society.

The panel will feature:

Ori Chandler, Group Head Diversity Equity & Inclusion, Aviva

Felizitas Lichtenberg, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and Sustainability, SumUp

Brett Dryden, Diversity and Inclusion OD Partner, Bauer Media

Marcelle Laliberte, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, HEC Paris

Sustainability Engagement & Impact Workshop

Day 1, Room 2, Afternoon

Sustainability LIVE London's Marketing Activation Partner HH Global, a titan in advanced creative production and procurement, is leading a dynamic 55-minute workshop crafted for C-suite and senior sustainability and marketing executives.

Uncover cutting-edge strategies to amplify sustainable impact and drive your organisation's success. This session offers unparalleled networking with industry leaders to support you in elevating your business to thrive responsibly in an evolving landscape.

The executives leading the workshop are: