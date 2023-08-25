SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London: Ethical Toy Program, Google, IOC

On September 6th and 7th 2023, Business Design Centre will be hosting the highly anticipated SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London.

The two-day event will feature influential individuals from various industries exchanging concepts and proven solutions while offering practical insights to drive us toward a sustainable future.

Featuring more than 70 globally recognised leaders in the sustainability field, the conference will address vital aspects of the industry. Whether it's delivering industry expertise or engaging in topical discussions, expect our speakers to explore issues impacting both our present and future. Grab your FREE ticket here.

Start planning your event now, by learning about six new speakers who will take the spotlight.

Marie Sallois currently serves as the Corporate and Sustainable Development Director at the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

As such, she supports the roll-out of the Olympic Movement’s strategic roadmap, Olympic Agenda 2020+5, and drives the implementation of sustainable development within the Olympic Movement. This includes environmental responsibility and social responsibility (human rights and gender equality, diversity and inclusion), as well as Olympic Games impact and legacy.

Prior, Marie was the Director for Sustainability from 2015; project lead for the IOC headquarters, Olympic House, from 2013, which won the highest international and Swiss sustainability certifications; and, on joining the IOC in 2004, Head of Corporate Development, reporting to the Director General.

Under Marie’s leadership, the Corporate and Sustainable Development Department supports the Sustainability and Legacy Commission, the Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Commission and the Advisory Committee on Human Rights.

Marie regularly represents the IOC in high-level conferences and sits on the board of local and international organisations, such as the World Union of Olympic Cities (UMVO), International Academy of Sport Science and Technology (AISTS), ThinkSport and Innovaud.

Adam Elman, Head of Sustainability – EMEA, Google

As Head of Sustainability for Google Europe, Middle East and Africa, Adam works at the meeting point of the physical, digital and natural worlds. He coordinates with Google's real-world and digital infrastructure teams - from real estate and supply chains to data centres and products - to ensure the company is capitalising on opportunities to strategically advance sustainability.

He draws on over 16 years of experience driving sustainability at organisations including Amazon and Marks & Spencer. A Chartered Environmentalist, Adam works as a catalyst for change, building partnerships, and identifying the practical transformations and decisions required for sustainability business in the 21st century.

Claire is part of the movement to green the internet by 2030 by optimising web performance and tracking the CO2e emissions per web page. She is a Linux Foundation certified Green Software Practitioner and is in the Sustainability working group at the W3C to help define the industry standards for greener product management.

Claire is also passionate about sustainability in her personal life, which is why she is on a mission to raise awareness that we all have a bigger part to play in reducing the carbon emissions of the internet.