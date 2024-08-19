Sustainability LIVE London: Further Four Speakers Revealed
Alessandro Armillotta, CEO & Co-Founder of AWorld
Alessandro is an award-winning environmental activist and entrepreneur dedicated to innovation and behavioural science for planetary well-being.
As CEO of AWorld, a notable Italian climate tech startup, he collaborates with the United Nations on the ACTNOW campaign, fostering individual actions toward sustainability.
AWorld serves as a platform educating and connecting stakeholders and citizens passionate about sustainable living, endorsed by figures like Leonardo DiCaprio and Antonio Gutierrez.
Alessandro’s career has seen him work with some of fashion’s biggest names, including Tommy Hilfiger, as well as with One World in Shanghai. Following this, he established AWorld, which seeks to inspire and educate on sustainable living, connecting like-minded individuals to make a global impact. Alessandro is a Tedx speaker and his accolades include the 2022 Top Sustainable Startup by Sole 24 Ore and an array of awards reflecting his contributions to sustainability.
Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer of American Red Cross
Noel is the CSO and VP of ESG Strategy for the American Red Cross. He oversees the organisation’s commitment to reduce the impact of climate change by integrating climate-centric approaches in the way the Red Cross advances its mission, conducts its business, invests its resources and supports national and international initiatives.
Under Noel’s leadership, the Red Cross has implemented a robust plan to minimise its environmental impact by cutting emissions, waste and water usage.
Joining the Red Cross in 2006, Noel previously served as vice president of Humanitarian Services Operations, where he provided strategic planning, project management oversight, and operational support nationwide, as well as delivering management support to core services, programmes and functions. His career spans more than 20 years of work for nonprofits including United Way and the University of Kansas Endowment Association.
Ashley Lester, Chief Research Officer at MSCI
Ashley is responsible for the development of research worldwide at MSCI, a global provider of equity, fixed income, real estate indices, multi-asset portfolio analysis tools, ESG and climate products.
He works closely with MSCI’s product, client coverage, technology and marketing teams to ensure the continued development of innovative research, analysis and solutions. He is also a member of MSCI’s Executive and Management committees.
He joined the firm with more than a decade of extensive experience in business leadership, investment management and multi-asset class investment research.
Steven Brown, Vice President, Digital Energy Solutions at Schneider Electric
Steven leads the global building and power management business for data centres, life sciences and other commercial & industrial end markets at Schneider Electric as the firm’s Vice President, Digital Energy Solutions.He has over a decade of experience in critical infrastructure technology and design.
Prior to his current role, Steven led Schneider Electric’s strategy for the data centre colocation vertical and previously was Head of Product Management for data centre infrastructure management software.
