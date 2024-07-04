Article
Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE London: Key Themes

By Jasmin Jessen
July 04, 2024
Sustainability LIVE London 2024
Key themes discussed by Chief Sustainability Officers at Sustainability LIVE London 2024 include AI, supply chains, ESG reporting & diversity & inclusion

First launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for sustainability leaders to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices. 

Two days, one unmissable event…

Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September 2024 at the BDC. It is held in association with Schneider Electric. 

Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world. 

Join us at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit to discover innovative strategies, gain valuable insights from industry experts, and foster meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for your enterprise.

Don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, click here to get your tickets.

Themes you’ll hear about at the event:

  • Sustainability strategies
  • ESG reporting
  • Net zero
  • Diversity & inclusion
  • Sustainable supply chains
  • Sustainable technology
  • AI in sustainability
  • Renewable energy

Let’s take a dive into some of these.

AI in sustainability

As a relatively new tool, AI can seem daunting. However, it has a wealth of possible uses to improve sustainability practice. As a key theme at Sustainability LIVE London AI and a range of other topics will feature in panels, events and fireside chats. 

On day one, a panel of sustainability leaders from across the industry will talk about AI and how it fits in with sustainability goals. Speakers include Adam Elman, Head of Sustainability EMEA for Google and Sophie Graham, Chief Sustainability Officer at IFS. 

Adam Elman, Head of Sustainability EMEA for Google

The first fireside chat is with Márcia Balisciano, Chief Sustainability Officer, Global Head of ESG and Corporate Responsibility for RELX, discussing the future of AI in sustainability. 

Sustainable supply chains

A company may have the best sustainable in-house practices, but integrating sustainability in your supply chains ensures you’re caring for the world at every step of the journey.

On day two, five sustainability leaders will take the stage for our Sustainable Supply Chains panel sponsored by HH Global. These experts include Chris Shanahan, VP of Global Sustainability - Supply Chain for Thermo Fisher Scientific and Jemima Jewell, Head of Agriculture and Responsible Sourcing for John Lewis Partnership.

Jemima Jewell, Head of Agriculture and Responsible Sourcing for John Lewis Partnership

ESG reporting

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) is important in both a company’s roles as a steward of the environment and your impact on people and society. 

On day one, the panel on Sustainability and Responsibility gives companies the opportunity to hear from four leaders across the industry. Speakers include James Gowen, Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Global Supply Chain and Sourcing for Verizon and Rhian Kelly, Chief Sustainability Officer for National Grid.

Rhian Kelly, CSO at National Grid at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

Four more leaders take the stage on day two for the panel on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive including Davide Stronati, Chief Sustainability Officer for the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority. 

Diversity & inclusion

Without a diverse and inclusive team, it’s hard to bring diverse and inclusive ideas to life. Including a wide range of infleunces and ideas helps to broaden positive influence and reach and bring in new strategies and perspectives. 

On day two five women leading in sustainability take part in the panel on Women in Sustainability. Speakers include Andrea Debbane, Director of Sustainability for Jaguar Land Rover and Shirley Robertson, Distribution Head of Sustainability and Strategic planning for SSE. 

Andrea Debbane, Director of Sustainability for Jaguar Land Rover

Don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, click here to get your tickets.

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

Share
