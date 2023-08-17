SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London is set to return on September 6th and 7th 2023, at the Business Design Centre.

Join us this September as we gather influential individuals from various industries to exchange concepts and proven solutions, while offering practical insights that will drive us towards a sustainable future.

Over the two days, the conference will feature more than 70 globally recognised leaders in sustainability, addressing vital aspects of this field. Whether it's delivering industry expertise or engaging in topical discussions, expect our speakers to explore issues impacting both our present and future.

We are therefore delighted to introduce six new speakers who will take the spotlight.

Steve Smith, Head of Global Marketing: Energy Management Thought Leadership and Communications at Schneider Electric

Time: 10AM

Date: Wednesday 9th September 2023

Location: Stage one

Steve Smith is the Head of Communications and Thought Leadership for Energy Management at Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy and automation, employing around 140,000 people in over 100 countries.

Steve has over 25 years of marketing experience, primarily working in and around the electrical and energy industry. He has an in-depth knowledge of the challenges we face to deliver more energy whilst simultaneously reducing the impact on the environment. At Schneider Electric, he is responsible for communicating that message in ways that resonate with government, industrial giants, SMEs and the wider public.

Having held senior marketing positions across multiple geographical zones, Steve has driven engaging and award-winning content with strong collaboration between regional teams, businesses and communities to leverage consistent best practices and tangible value to businesses.

Jeffrey Whitford, Head of Global Corporate Responsibility and Life Science Branding at MilliporeSigma | Merck

Time: 10:20AM

Date: Wednesday 9th September 2023

Location: Stage one (The Sustainability Strategies Forum)

Jeffrey Whitford once bought snake venom from a man in Louisiana. That’s just one of many experiences in which his innate curiosity has sparked ideas that translated into meaningful impacts over the past 15+ years at Merck, a €10.38 billion global science and technology company committed to enhancing the human experience through curiosity and sustainability.

He serves as a strategic partner to the Life Science Business to accelerate, embed, and amplify sustainability principles and impact across its business operations to drive new business models, margin expansion and cost savings. This is all with one goal in mind: reducing the business’ impact on the environment and enabling customers to make more sustainable choices.

Garrett Quinn, Chief Sustainability Office at Smurfit Kappa

Time: 10:20AM

Date: Wednesday 9th September 2023

Location: Stage one (The Sustainability Strategies Forum)

Garrett Quinn was appointed Group Chief Sustainability Officer in July 2021. He joined Smurfit Kappa in 2000 and has held several roles in operations across the Group in Argentina, France and Ireland before moving to the UK where he managed a number of corrugated box plants.

In 2016, he took up the role of Head of Investor Relations for the Group, a position he held until 2021. Garrett holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce from University College Dublin and has completed his postgraduate studies with the Cambridge Institute of Sustainability Leadership.

He was appointed as Director of the Smurfit Kappa Foundation in May 2022. Garrett is also the company representative to the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), The Conference Board (US) and the Consumer Goods Forum.

