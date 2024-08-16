Article
Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE London Welcomes More Speakers for 2024

By Jasmin Jessen
August 16, 2024
More sustainability leaders join Sustainability LIVE London
Executives from HH Global, BCD Travel, AIM-Progress and Steelcase join the Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit lineup
Where change-makers gather to challenge and share innovations to adapt and grow sustainability strategies and best practices, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit returns in one month.

Join us on 10 and 11 September to challenge your thinking, adapt your strategy and make crucial progress with change-makers, innovators and sustainability leaders at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit. 

Sold out in 2023, don’t miss out on your chance to hear from more than 60 acclaimed speakers, network with 1,300 in-person delegates and unlock hundreds of opportunities to share and learn. 

Your sustainability plan starts now at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit. 

Louise Herring, Executive Director at AIM-Progress

Louise Herring, Executive Director at AIM-Progress

Louise Herring is an ethical trade and human rights specialist with more than 20 years of experience working for private, non-governmental and not-for-profit organisations. 

She is Executive Director of AIM-Progress, a forum of 45 leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) manufacturers and common suppliers, working together to enable and promote responsible sourcing practices and human rights. 

Her role builds on a passion for the power of collaboration through which she founded and ran the Food Network for Ethical Trade from 2017 to 2022 on behalf of its 10 UK retailers and 50 supplier members. 

She has run her own consultancy firm Inherently Human since 2015, predominantly working for global retailers, brands and food companies to support them to develop and implement human rights strategies and due diligence approaches as well as developing and delivering training for the Ethical Trading Initiative and Stronger Together. 

Ranja Sengupta, Global Responsible Sourcing Manager at Sustainability LIVE London's Marketing Activation Partner HH Global

Ranja Sengupta, Global Responsible Sourcing Manager at Sustainability LIVE London's Marketing Activation Partner HH Global

Ranja is an experienced global executive and social sustainability leader with 17 years of experience in strategy setting and implementation, collaborative innovation, policy development, capacity building and stakeholder engagement in the marketing services and solution industry.

She has lived in India, Africa and Germany, giving her understanding of different audiences, stakeholder groups and cultural context. 

Sustainability LIVE London's Marketing Activation Partner HH Global has been shortlisted for Project of the Year at the Global Sustainability and ESG Awards 2024 for its Sustainable Procurement Framework, used by 1,000 strategic supplier partners across 55 countries.

Kim Dabbs, Global Vice President of ESG and Social Innovation at Steelcase

Kim Dabbs, Global Vice President of ESG and Social Innovation at Steelcase

Kim Dabbs is a global leader in the area of Belonging and Purpose. As a thought leader, best selling author and speaker, she is the Global Vice President of ESG and Social Innovation at Steelcase. 

She has a passion for building cultures of belonging and is leveraging that mindset as she partners with organisations leading transformational change projects around the world. 

Her personal experience and professional history focuses on helping leaders, organisations and communities with the tools to create a more equitable and inclusive world.

Kim is the best-selling author of You Belong Here, The Power of Being Seen, Heard, and Valued on Your Own Terms, published by Berrett-Koehler Publishers in 2024 and named a top book to read by the Financial Times. 

She is also the founder of To Belonging, a global community of changemakers working to build Belonging by exploring the intersection of identity and purpose at home, at work and in the world.

A sought-after speaker, Kim has delivered keynotes to hundreds of organisations and institutions such as Google, Microsoft, MIT, the Aspen Institute, the Guggenheim and the Drucker Forum.

Olivia Ruggles-Brise, Vice President of Sustainability at BCD Travel

Olivia Ruggles-Brise, Vice President of Sustainability at BCD Travel

Olivia Ruggles-Brise has been Vice President of Sustainability at BCD Travel since November 2022. She oversees the delivery of the company’s sustainability strategy, including its Science Based Targets and broader sustainability goals as well as working with corporates on how to make their travel programs more sustainable. 

Olivia has more than 20 years experience of sustainability in the travel industry. Formerly, she was in charge of policy, strategy and sustainability at the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the global membership body of the travel and tourism sector. For nearly a decade at WTTC, Olivia oversaw the organisation’s global economic impact research programme, strategic communications, policy initiatives and was in charge of the programme development for the annual WTTC Global Summit. 

Passionate about sustainability in the travel industry, she spearheaded collaborative initiatives to understand and manage ‘overtourism’, address climate change and stop illegal wildlife trade, as well as launching and leading the Tourism for Tomorrow Awards. 

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

Author
Jasmin Jessen

