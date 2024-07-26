Sustainability LIVE Climate Week NYC 2024: Panels Announced
Mark your calendars – Sustainability LIVE is coming to Climate Week NYC!
The groundbreaking ‘invitation-only’ summit will bring together a select group of leading chief sustainability officers and other high-level executives from some of the world’s largest companies within the Climate Week NYC-accredited event.
- 24 SEPT 2024
- 8AM - 5PM
- 360 MADISON AVENUE - 5TH FLOOR, NEW YORK
- ACCREDITED NEW YORK CLIMATE WEEK EVENT
- INVITATION-ONLY
Featuring a cross-section of the boardroom, the event will focus on sustainability strategies, brand strategies and business strategies as we raise awareness of our long-term climate change objectives. Leading executives will come together to network and engage with the selection of engaging panel discussions, keynote speeches and fireside conversations.
The three panels will be:
Sustainability & ESG Strategies Panel
This panel discussion at Sustainability LIVE during Climate Week NYC will focus on sustainability and ESG strategies in large-scale organisations.
Senior executives from diverse industries will share their insights and best practices on implementing sustainable and ESG initiatives to drive positive environmental and social impact while ensuring long-term business success.
Sustainability & Global Brands Panel
Sustainability LIVE at Climate Week NYC is a premier event bringing together senior sustainability and ESG executives from leading global brands to discuss the critical role of sustainability in the corporate world.
This panel will explore the innovative strategies and initiatives companies are implementing to reduce their environmental impact, enhance social responsibility and drive sustainable growth.
Topics will include best practices in ESG reporting, the integration of sustainability into core business strategies and the challenges and opportunities faced by global brands in their sustainability journeys.
The Future Of Net Zero
As the world intensifies its efforts to combat climate change, achieving net zero carbon emissions has become a critical goal for governments and businesses.
At Sustainability LIVE during Climate Week NYC, industry leaders and senior executives will gather to discuss the path to net zero. This panel will explore strategies, innovations and challenges associated with transitioning to a net-zero economy.
The discussion will highlight how businesses can navigate regulatory landscapes, leverage emerging technologies and align their operations with global climate targets while balancing economic growth.
Rooftop Drinks Networking Party
Bookmarks, 14th Floor, 299 Madison Avenue, NYC
Evocative of an elegant penthouse, Bookmarks Rooftop Garden Lounge and Terrace is conveniently located steps away from Grand Central Terminal and the New York Public Library in the heart of Midtown East. Join leading CSOs post-event to network, discuss and explore possibilities with the stunning backdrop of the New York skyline.
CSO network
Join together with our close-knit community of leading CSOs to listen, learn and network on how we can formulate our sustainability plans, harness the power of our operations and supply chains, influence our brands and customer behaviour, and use technology, data and AI for a better tomorrow.
More Sustainability LIVE Events
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
- NEW | Diversity Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
