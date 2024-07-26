Article
Sustainability LIVE Climate Week NYC 2024: Panels Announced

By Charlie King
July 26, 2024
Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC
The groundbreaking invitation-only summit during Climate Week NYC will feature panels of esteemed leaders talking sustainability strategy, brand & net zero

Mark your calendars – Sustainability LIVE is coming to Climate Week NYC!

The groundbreaking ‘invitation-only’ summit will bring together a select group of leading chief sustainability officers and other high-level executives from some of the world’s largest companies within the Climate Week NYC-accredited event.

Sustainability LIVE NYC 2024:
  • 24 SEPT 2024
  • 8AM - 5PM
  • 360 MADISON AVENUE - 5TH FLOOR, NEW YORK
  • ACCREDITED NEW YORK CLIMATE WEEK EVENT
  • INVITATION-ONLY

Featuring a cross-section of the boardroom, the event will focus on sustainability strategies, brand strategies and business strategies as we raise awareness of our long-term climate change objectives. Leading executives will come together to network and engage with the selection of engaging panel discussions, keynote speeches and fireside conversations.

The three panels will be:

Sustainability & ESG Strategies Panel

This panel discussion at Sustainability LIVE during Climate Week NYC will focus on sustainability and ESG strategies in large-scale organisations. 

Senior executives from diverse industries will share their insights and best practices on implementing sustainable and ESG initiatives to drive positive environmental and social impact while ensuring long-term business success.

Sustainability & Global Brands Panel

Sustainability LIVE at Climate Week NYC is a premier event bringing together senior sustainability and ESG executives from leading global brands to discuss the critical role of sustainability in the corporate world.

Adam Karnama, Chief Sustainability Officer at Cognizant at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

This panel will explore the innovative strategies and initiatives companies are implementing to reduce their environmental impact, enhance social responsibility and drive sustainable growth. 

Topics will include best practices in ESG reporting, the integration of sustainability into core business strategies and the challenges and opportunities faced by global brands in their sustainability journeys.

The Future Of Net Zero

As the world intensifies its efforts to combat climate change, achieving net zero carbon emissions has become a critical goal for governments and businesses.

At Sustainability LIVE during Climate Week NYC, industry leaders and senior executives will gather to discuss the path to net zero. This panel will explore strategies, innovations and challenges associated with transitioning to a net-zero economy. 

The discussion will highlight how businesses can navigate regulatory landscapes, leverage emerging technologies and align their operations with global climate targets while balancing economic growth.

Rooftop Drinks Networking Party

Bookmarks, 14th Floor, 299 Madison Avenue, NYC

Evocative of an elegant penthouse, Bookmarks Rooftop Garden Lounge and Terrace is conveniently located steps away from Grand Central Terminal and the New York Public Library in the heart of Midtown East. Join leading CSOs post-event to network, discuss and explore possibilities with the stunning backdrop of the New York skyline. 

CSO network

Join together with our close-knit community of leading CSOs to listen, learn and network on how we can formulate our sustainability plans, harness the power of our operations and supply chains, influence our brands and customer behaviour, and use technology, data and AI for a better tomorrow.

More Sustainability LIVE Events

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

