Embracing gender pronouns is key to achieving workplace DEI

I came out at AMF1 several years after transitioning everywhere else. I was worried about outing myself at work before I was ready, there were a few things I couldn’t contemplate doing, among them was adding pronouns to my email and social accounts.

I think making the choice to state preferred pronouns is a great way to demonstrate allyship towards trans communities, and even to convey support for all LGBTQIA+ people. It also shows people believe in inclusivity. Before I was out, I hoped that my colleagues wouldn’t notice I didn’t state them. Not stating them myself was difficult because I was supposedly a DE&I champion and that made me feel like a hypocrite. I did not want to state them falsely.

If people don’t want to state their pronouns, it does not mean they are any less of an ally or an advocate. For some, it can be just a case of not appreciating the significance of the gesture, or just not knowing how to, or maybe they could themselves be trans, gender fluid, gender non-conforming or non-binary.

Support from an inclusive employer

After coming out at work, one of the first things I did was to update the pronouns on my email signature. I was not compelled to do this, but it was something I wanted to do because a respectful workplace culture has been fostered here – one that had been quietly building and had evolved further with the team’s 2022 DE&I focus on allyship.

But human brains make shortcuts when we speak and changing habits instilled over many years can be difficult. My experience at work has been overwhelmingly positive so, on the rare occasion someone makes a mistake, I know it isn’t with malicious intent.