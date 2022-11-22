Tallarna and ABB enter into a strategic partnership

The climate tech company for the built environment Tallarna has entered into a strategic partnership with ABB, a company specialising in electrification and automation.

Together, they hope to deploy software to achieve net zero, and as part of the deal, ABB also took a minority investment in Tallarna.

ABB brings to the table 130 years of experience that will allow Tallarna to grow as it expands. Traditionally an engineering company, its solutions use software to optimise the manufacturing process. With its investment, it hopes to grow its decarbonisation potential for commercial, industrial and energy infrastructure providers.

Giuseppe Casagrande, Global Digital Leader at ABB Electrification, Smart Power Division, commented: “Never before has there been such a need for clear insights into decarbonisation possibilities and how to deliver them. Cross-industry collaboration is key to ensuring a sustainable future for all. As such, we are delighted to be working more closely with the Tallarna team to support their launch in the ESCO [energy services companies] market.”

A greener infrastructure

From its end, Tallarna, a four year old company, services the real estate industry, including social housing providers, energy infrastructure developers and green lenders. After the deal with ABB, it hopes to expand its remit to ESCOs that help commercial and industrial organisations.

Tallarna uses an AI platform called KESTREL to align decarbonisation goals with what can be achieved in engineering through the lens of funding and insurance.

As CEO Tim Meanock puts it: “As a company, our mission is to empower sustainability in all its forms – environmental, economic, and social. ABB shares this perspective, and we are excited to work with them on addressing the awareness, confidence, and execution gap facing customers."